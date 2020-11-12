Leatt Corp Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Financial and Business Highlights for the Third Quarter

Global revenues increased by 18%, to $11.4 million compared to the 2019 third quarter

compared to the 2019 third quarter U.S. revenues increased 47% compared to the 2019 third quarter

Net income increased 22% to $1.6 million compared to the 2019 third quarter

compared to the 2019 third quarter Strong revenue growth fueled by continued investment in "Head-to-Toe" brand delivery

Financial and Business Highlights Year to Date

Year to date revenues increased 23% to $25.9 million compared to nine-month period of 2019

compared to nine-month period of 2019 Year to date net income increased 89% to $2.6 million compared to nine-month period of 2019

compared to nine-month period of 2019 Continued strong cost control while revenues continue to grow

CEO Sean Macdonald commented: "We had yet another ground-breaking quarter, the best third quarter in our history in terms of revenue and profitability. Global revenues were $11.4 million, up 18% over the third quarter of 2019. In the U.S., our most important market, revenues grew by a remarkable 47% over last year, driven by fantastic demand for our innovative protective gear from MOTO dealers, MTB dealers and ultimately end consumers who continue to participate strongly in outdoor activities, despite the turmoil caused by the global COVID pandemic.

"For the first nine-months of 2020, revenues were $25.9 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 23%, when compared to the comparative nine-month period. We are building a larger and more professional sales organization in both the MOTO and MTB areas, particularly in the United States where we believe we have the ability to reach more dealers around the country. Leatt as a "head to toe" brand has become an important revenue driver for more dealers – a trend that we are investing in.

"We saw break out revenue growth in our footwear, now consisting of Mountain biking shoes and Motorcycle boots, and our expanding line of body armor and goggle product categories. Although overall helmet sales were down slightly, we believe that our investment in re-engineering our helmet line will contribute to significant returns in the future in light of encouraging initial industry reviews, athlete feedback and consumer demand for our completely re-engineered line of MOTO helmets."

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked: "We are very proud of our new range of 2021 MTB and MOTO riding gear and apparel, including new helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, shorts and jerseys. All our products are engineered and designed by our in-house team and tested in the field by our professional riders. Along with style, what you see in these products are the kinds of technological advancements in terms of comfort, safety, and quality Leatt is known for around the world.

Financial Summary for Third Quarter 2020

Total revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 were $11.4 million, up 18%, compared to $9.6 million for the 2019 third quarter.

The increase in revenues for the third quarter was driven by a 76% increase in sales of other products, parts and accessories, and a 25% increase in body armor sales, that were partially offset by a 5% decrease in helmet sales, and a 39% decrease in neck brace sales due to orders that were placed during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those conservative buying patterns are expected to normalize over the next several quarters. Neck brace sales continue to generate a higher gross profit margin than our other product categories.

For the third quarter of 2020, gross profit was $4.9 million, or 44% of revenues, compared to $4.5 million, or 47% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses were $2.9 million, up 4%, compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, up 22%, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. Cash increased by 38%, as compared to cash on hand at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 million, and a current ratio of 2.5:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald said. "Although our business model continues to show strength, we are cautiously monitoring consumer buying trends during the COVID-19 pandemic to plan for any economic turbulence and industry headwinds that may arise.

"But based on our promising results to date in 2020, we are optimistic. We have worked hard to adjust to the new challenges brought on by the pandemic. Along with our larger and more professional sales and marketing team, we have focused on e-commerce and creating a new website that is much simpler for customers to navigate and make online purchases.

"We have a strong pipeline of cutting-edge products that will ship to our customers globally over the next several quarters. Recent launches of goggles, boots and other exceptional protective gear and now our MTB shoe and MOTO boot line have earned very positive reviews for performance in the field and very encouraging consumer demand levels. We believe that our portfolio of products defines Leatt as a premium 'Head-to-Toe brand' and are a testament to our team's ability to develop a full offering of innovative products that appeal to a wide rider audience.

"We continue to redefine our product offerings and our market share potential in a majority of the new categories in which we compete. Our strong operating cashflow will be re-invested in our growth engine – developing innovative, cutting edge products – as well as in building our global consumer brand and refining our sales channels."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that end consumer engagement in outdoor activities like riding during the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to drive customer buying trends; the likelihood that the Company will be able to continue its development and introduction of cutting-edge products or be able to ship such products to customers globally in future quarters during the Covid-19 pandemic; the likelihood that the Company will continue to develop its e-commerce capabilities to benefit from the increase in customer e-commerce buying patterns during the pandemic, or that the Company will continue to achieve strong revenue growth in domestic and international markets; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, especially in view of the ongoing global pandemic; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties could be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

* FINANCIAL TABLES*

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















ASSETS













September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



Unaudited

Audited









Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,868,661

$ 2,072,864 Short-term investments

58,255

58,239 Accounts receivable

5,620,541

2,956,012 Inventory

6,872,164

8,655,176 Payments in advance

904,573

447,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,848,486

1,129,067 Total current assets

18,172,680

15,318,834









Property and equipment, net

2,461,093

2,431,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

254,066

411,956









Other Assets







Deposits

32,591

26,642 Total other assets

32,591

26,642









Total Assets

$ 20,920,430

$ 18,188,493









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 6,007,857

$ 5,425,681 Note payable to bank

100,000

300,000 Operating lease liabilities, current

163,858

190,765 Income tax payable

859,609

592,661 Short term loan, net of finance charges

71,897

576,474 Total current liabilities

7,203,221

7,085,581









Paycheck Protection Program loan

210,732

- Deferred Compensation

220,000

160,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

90,208

221,191









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,386,723 shares issued and outstanding 130,068

130,068 Additional paid - in capital

8,145,716

8,079,774 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(768,851)

(529,045) Retained earnings

5,686,336

3,037,924 Total stockholders' equity

13,196,269

10,721,721









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 20,920,430

$ 18,188,493

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30

September 30



2020

2019

2020

2019



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 11,370,946

$ 9,649,335

$ 25,855,950

$ 21,017,329

















Cost of Revenues

6,422,472

5,152,688

14,129,516

11,027,944

















Gross Profit

4,948,474

4,496,647

11,726,434

9,989,385

















Product Royalty Income

36,016

17,360

40,675

33,056

















Operating Expenses















Salaries and wages

784,131

739,366

2,251,583

2,330,006 Commissions and consulting

expenses

157,672

104,608

345,014

263,168 Professional fees

181,233

133,480

716,138

518,017 Advertising and marketing

543,020

520,633

1,524,251

1,556,515 Office lease and expenses

78,932

71,725

225,132

210,263 Research and development

costs

404,723

357,258

1,129,535

1,063,573 Bad debt expense

32,172

148,685

59,092

158,184 General and administrative

expenses

459,993

485,054

1,390,236

1,473,708 Depreciation

212,564

191,712

595,365

569,707 Total operating expenses

2,854,440

2,752,521

8,236,346

8,143,141

















Income from Operations

2,130,050

1,761,486

3,530,763

1,879,300

















Other Income (expenses)















Interest and other expenses,

net

19,727

(449)

1,621

(4,042) Total other income (expenses)

19,727

(449)

1,621

(4,042)

















Income Before Income Taxes

2,149,777

1,761,037

3,532,384

1,875,258

















Income Taxes

538,320

440,259

883,972

471,542

















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 1,611,457

$ 1,320,778

$ 2,648,412

$ 1,403,716

















Net Income per Common Share















Basic

$ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.49

$ 0.26 Diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.24

$ 0.45

$ 0.25

















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding















Basic

5,386,723

5,386,723

5,386,723

5,384,753 Diluted

5,860,428

5,532,275

5,860,428

5,530,304

















Comprehensive Income















Net Income

$ 1,611,457

$ 1,320,778

$ 2,648,412

$ 1,403,716 Other comprehensive income, net of $-0- and $-0- deferred

income taxes in 2020 and 2019















Foreign currency translation

17,584

(102,756)

(239,806)

(69,591)

















Total Comprehensive Income

$ 1,629,041

$ 1,218,022

$ 2,408,606

$ 1,334,125

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019













2020

2019









Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 2,648,412

$ 1,403,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by







operating activities:







Depreciation

595,365

569,707 Stock-based compensation

65,942

166,250 Bad debts reserve

47,639

137,787 Inventory reserve

(9,002)

35,248 Gain on sale of property and equipment

(25,046)

(1,500) (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

(2,712,168)

(3,916,510) Inventory

1,792,014

(2,188,013) Payments in advance

(457,097)

(94) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(719,419)

221,279 Deposits

(5,949)

(787) Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

582,176

4,151,748 Income taxes payable

266,948

358,814 Deferred compensation

60,000

60,000 Net cash provided by operating activities

2,129,815

997,645









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(697,625)

(616,278) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

25,745

10,000 Increase in short-term investments, net

(16)

(4) Net cash used in investing activities

(671,896)

(606,282)









Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of common stock

-

15,000 Proceeds (repayment) of note payable to bank, net

(200,000)

350,000 Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan

210,732

- Repayments of short-term loan, net

(504,577)

(509,019) Net cash used in financing activities

(493,845)

(144,019)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(168,277)

(50,632)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

795,797

196,712









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

2,072,864

1,709,900









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 2,868,661

$ 1,906,612









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest

$ 26,446

$ 16,509 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 616,148

$ 111,600









Other noncash investing and financing activities







Common stock issued for services

$ 65,942

$ 166,250

