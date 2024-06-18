Leatt Corporation Announces Date of 2024 Annual General Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, announced today that its management team will remotely host the 2024 Annual General Meeting of its Stockholders at 3001 Washington Blvd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22201 on June 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET, as well as via conference call and audio webcast.

Conference Call:

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following toll-free numbers to access the call: 1-877-407-9716 (USA) or 1-201-493-6779 (international).

Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live audio webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN number is 13746881.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 7 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

