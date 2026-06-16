LEBEC Secures Strategic Investment from $7B Institutional Asset Manager Community Capital Management (CCM)

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEBEC, a global innovative finance platform, today announced a strategic investment from CCM Holding Company, LLC, the parent company to Community Capital Management, LLC (CCM). CCM is a $7 billion institutional asset manager with over 25 years of experience seeking to deliver competitive risk-adjusted market-rate returns alongside impact solutions. The investment marks a significant milestone as LEBEC scales its three integrated pillars: strategic advisory, investment management (LEBEC Capital Partners), and narrative change. LEBEC's unique approach directs more capital toward leading innovations addressing systemic risks in sectors such as water, regenerative agriculture, energy, health, and infrastructure.

LEBEC Community Capital Management, LLC (CCM)

Founded in 1998, CCM develops market-rate strategies for institutional clients seeking strong financial performance and tangible societal outcomes. Its investment in LEBEC extends that legacy into private markets innovation. By combining CCM's institutional scale and track record with LEBEC's deep expertise in asset management, innovative finance, and social entrepreneurship, the partnership bridges the critical gap between traditional investing and the frontline solutions building a resilient global economy. It sets a powerful precedent for how the financial industry can unite to close the global $5 trillion annual financing gap for solutions addressing systemic risks.

"We are truly honored to welcome CCM as a partner," said Alix Lebec, Founder and CEO of LEBEC. "The world's most pressing challenges cannot be solved in silos. This investment validates our approach to mainstreaming innovative finance—by building diversified private market portfolios across interconnected sectors and driving narrative change across media and entertainment. Advancing human dignity and global resilience is essential for our planet and economy. To succeed, the financial innovations driving this work must be made understandable and culturally visible to all audiences through media and entertainment. Alyssa Greenspan and the entire CCM team share our vision for moving capital differently, and their trust in our team will accelerate our impact."

"CCM is making a strategic investment in LEBEC based on our belief in Alix and her team's vision and execution," said Alyssa Greenspan, CFA, CEO and President of CCM. "The team brings clear purpose, deep experience, and a fresh approach to directing capital to businesses and projects with meaningful impact. We are excited to support LEBEC's growth and encourage other investors and partners to engage with the work they are leading."

This announcement follows the recent launch of LEBEC Capital Partners, which will construct and invest in diversified, multi-asset class portfolios of specialized private market funds. These portfolios accelerate decarbonization, adaptation, and economic mobility solutions while targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns. LEBEC Capital Partners is uniquely positioned to address emerging investment blind spots—most notably the physical infrastructure, water, and energy dependencies associated with scaling technologies like AI.

"Scaling innovations across critical resources like water, food, and clean energy must accelerate exponentially this decade," said Julia Wilkinson, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at LEBEC. "Despite this urgency, traditional markets consistently overlook the private market funds driving these solutions. LEBEC Capital Partners fills this gap. The portfolios of private market funds we invest in are scaling frontline solutions, and the data is clear: investing in decarbonization and adaptation could unlock an estimated $1.4 trillion in broader economic benefits—proving that systemic solutions are a fundamental driver of long-term value creation."

About LEBEC

LEBEC is a global innovative finance platform addressing a $5T annual financing gap for systemic solutions building a resilient economy and planet. With 20+ years of experience across asset management, philanthropy, and social entrepreneurship, LEBEC is mainstreaming innovative finance through three integrated pillars: (a) strategic advisory, (b) investment management, and (c) narrative change.

LEBEC advises asset owners and social entrepreneurs on innovative finance strategies, narratives, and financial structuring. Through its investment manager, LEBEC Capital Partners, it constructs diversified private market fund portfolios designed to pursue competitive, risk-adjusted returns and accelerate decarbonization, adaptation, and economic mobility solutions. The LEBEC team brings deep cross-sector experience and emphasizes disciplined portfolio construction, thoughtful risk management, and long-term value creation.

For more information, visit lebec.co.

About Community Capital Management (CCM), LLC

Founded in 1998, Community Capital Management, LLC (CCM) is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm's mission seeks to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns through investment strategies that contribute to positive societal outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.ccminvests.com.

Media Contacts

LEBEC

Surabhi Virnave

[email protected]

312-291-1099

Community Capital Management

Jamie Horwitz

[email protected]

954-298-6214

SOURCE LEBEC