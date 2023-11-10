Lecheng, MSD vow to deepen medical cooperation

During the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on November 5, Jia Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration, led a delegation to the exhibition area for medical equipment and healthcare products.

MSD (Hainan) Innovative Medical Co Ltd is launched on Nov 6 during this year's CIIE. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The group engaged in investment and negotiations with 34 domestic and foreign pharmaceutical enterprises in such areas as the establishment of an industrial platform, real-world research, the introduction of innovative medical devices, and innovation payment methods.

The Lecheng delegation visited the booths of "new friends" such as Grifols, Chiesi, FANCL, and Cordis, and engaged in discussions and exchanges to establish a solid foundation for future cooperation.

They also deepened their cooperation with "old friends" like Novartis, MSD, Sanofi, AbbVie, Bayer, Roche, Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Carl Zeiss, Gilead, Pfizer, Boston Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Intuitive Surgical, and Allergan.

It was at this year's expo that MSD launched its MSD (Hainan) Innovative Medical Co Ltd, on November 6.

This company is the first subsidiary established by a multinational pharmaceutical company in Hainan. It's a milestone breakthrough for Hainan in attracting investment for the biomedical and pharmaceutical industry within the Hainan Free Trade Port and further enhancing strategic cooperation between MSD and the Boao Lecheng Pilot Zone.

MSD, headquartered in New Jersey, the United States, is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a focus on research, development and the sale of innovative medical products.

The establishment of MSD's subsidiary in Hainan highlights the strong confidence of international pharmaceutical companies in the prospects of the Hainan Free Trade Port and its business environment, and is expected to play a significant role in attracting more international pharmaceutical industry giants to invest in Hainan.

The Boao Lecheng Pilot Zone in Hainan has participated in the CIIE for five consecutive years and looks forward to using this platform to deepen cooperation with more international innovative pharmaceutical companies, accelerate the introduction of more international innovative drugs, and support the innovative development of pharmaceutical companies to benefit more patients.

