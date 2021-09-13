Lectra joins the Plug and Play open innovation ecosystem

PARIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major global player in the 4.0 Industry for the fashion, automotive, and furniture market, Lectra is joining the Brand & Retail program of the Plug and Play network, the world's leading innovation platform connecting startups, investors, and pioneering companies.

For Lectra, which designs industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - for brands, manufacturers and distributors, this merger is another step towards achieving its ambitions: to become a benchmark player in the 4.0 industry's markets, particularly fashion.

Among the mutually established goals, there is the encouragement of dialogue between startups and the brand, the emergence of innovative solutions, and also the development of a network of talents and mentors.

Lectra will benefit from the ecosystem developed by Plug and Play Brand & Retail in France for more than three years, bringing together the best French and international startups specialised in retail.

"We are excited and honoured to join the Plug and Play Brand & Retail program. This association reinforces our commitment towards open innovation, initiated in 2017 with the creation of the Lectra Innovation Lab. The accomplishments and pilot projects deployed, will be part of the co-creative actions initiated at the Innovation Lab. Being able to work with the most promising French and international startups and renowned companies is a great opportunity for Lectra. Our goal is to accelerate the emergence of disruptive innovations that will allow us to offer an even higher value to our customers in the future," states Philippe Ribera, Innovation Director of Lectra.

"We are extremely honoured to welcome Lectra to our global innovation ecosystem. Lectra is one of the main global players involved in the production process and the digital acceleration of apparel and fashion. Plug and Play Brand & Retail has always strived to create the most comprehensive collaborative innovation ecosystem around the retail, fashion and brand industry, and Lectra will add a new and unique dimension to it. We are certain that their ideas and experience will be a huge contribution to our flourishing ecosystem. We look forward to working with them on new challenges while supporting their digital and innovation strategies," adds Christian Kunz, Director of Plug and Play Brand & Retail France.

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Lectra:

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com and www.gerbertechnology.com .

