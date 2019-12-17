Lectra to partner with Japanese furniture design company Karimoku to implement Furniture On Demand by Lectra - Made to Order

Karimoku chose to collaborate with Lectra on this project because of Lectra's extensive experience in the global furniture industry, and its knowledge of advanced technologies related to the field. By integrating this highly innovative system into Karimoku's production model, Lectra will provide a radical upheaval of the brand's manufacturing process and allow it to stay one step ahead of competitors in the industry. Lectra's system creates a direct link between factory production and the consumer, greatly simplifying a client's ability to streamline their business model towards catering to consumer demand.

"In the future, we will be able to monitor multiple production sites remotely from a central location. Our ultimate goal is a direct link between factory and customer. Lectra is leading the way, allowing us to make our ambition a reality," said Hiroyuki Hayashi, Karimoku's Senior Managing Director. "We want to radically change our manufacturing process and Lectra is the ideal partner for a change of this magnitude. I think Lectra's solutions are the best in the world."

With the Made to Order technology, Karimoku's customers will be able to customize over 100 models of upholstered furniture with a wide variety of fabrics, leathers, and woods in different dimensions. The company receives 300 orders a day and uses, on average, three types of material per order, which equals 900 cutting orders per day. Of those 300 orders, 80 percent are for made-to-order furniture. Lectra's system will drastically increase the efficiency of Karimoku's production model, and will open many doors for the company's expansion in the furniture industry.

