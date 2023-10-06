Led by Technology Giants, Increasing Thermal Management Demand for Data Centers, Reports IDTechEx

News provided by

IDTechEx

06 Oct, 2023, 02:32 ET

Author: Yulin Wang, Technology Analyst at IDTechEx

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by Nvidia's Q2 financial statement, its second-quarter data center's revenue was a record US$10.32 billion, up 141% from the previous quarter and up 171% from a year ago. With the increasing demand for high-performance servers in data centers, IDTechEx has seen challenges in data center thermal management and tremendous opportunities in this industry.

Continue Reading
Comparison of coolant liquid. Source: IDTechEx
Comparison of coolant liquid. Source: IDTechEx

In 2022, Nvidia announced its new plan for reducing the energy use of data centers, crunching massive amounts of data, or training AI models: liquid-cooled graphics cards. The company announced its new liquid-cooled version of its A100 compute card at Computex and reported that it consumes 30 percent less power than the air-cooled version. Earlier this year (2023), Nvidia received US$5 million from the US Department of Energy for investigating innovative cooling approaches.

With the increasing thermal design power of chips, traditional air-cooling struggles to meet cooling requirements. Although direct-to-chip cooling (also known as direct liquid cooling (DLC)) has been widely adopted, D2C cooling can only cool a limited number of major components, such as chipsets and GPUs, rather than the entire board. Immersion cooling, on the contrary, offers a high and evenly distributed cooling, but the process of submerging the servers into tanks can be cumbersome and require significant retrofitting of existing rack-based data centers.

Regardless of D2C cooling or immersion cooling, coolant liquid plays a critical role. Depending on if phase change happens, liquid cooling can be split into single-phase and two-phase. While two-phase coolant presents higher cooling performance, they are susceptible to regulatory risks such as PFAS. On the contrary, single-phase coolant utilizes convection to carry the heat away, thereby mitigating the regulatory risks.

Data center liquid coolants can be categorized into oil-based fluids and engineered fluids. Leading companies include Shell, Castrol, ExxonMobil, Fuchs, M&I Materials, Engineered Fluids, 3M, Chemours, and Solvay.

The prices of coolant fluids can vary significantly, and the cost can vary from around US$10/kg to over US$100/kg. When it comes to choosing the right coolant, there are a number of considerations. One of them is the maintenance complexity. Oil or hydrocarbon-based coolants often have impurities, leading to potential corrosion of server boards and the piping. On the contrary, engineered fluids are usually free of this issue, offering reduced maintenance complexity over time. When it comes to upfront costs, an immersion cooling tank can cost around US$4000, and the cost of coolant liquid per tank can be around US$7,000 per tank:

-  Size of an immersion tank: Vtank = 1.5m x 0.655m x 1.2m = 1.18m3 = 1180 litres

-  Coolant volume = Vtank x 50% = 1180 litres x 50% = 590 liters

-  Coolant Cost = 590 litres x US$12/litre ~= US$7000

Despite the relatively high upfront costs, over time, the total cost of ownership of immersion cooling can be beneficial thanks to the amount of energy it can save. IDTechEx believes that by 2033, the yearly revenue of data center liquid cooling hardware will exceed US$900 million, representing significant opportunities. More details can be found in IDTechEx's report, "Thermal Management for Data Centers 2023-2033".

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/az4tsvws6z4u5outrgsqm/h?rlkey=rd3s2lkz1fok973pdfrhzkkiv&dl=0

Media Contact:
Lucy Rogers
Sales and Marketing Administrator
[email protected]
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/IDTechEx

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238753/Comparison_of_coolant_liquid_IDTechEx.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE IDTechEx

Also from this source

IDTechEx Look at How Battery Management System (BMS) Innovation Will Lead to Better Batteries

IDTechEx Look at How Battery Management System (BMS) Innovation Will Lead to Better Batteries

IDTechEx forecast the Li-ion battery market for electric vehicles to reach US$380 billion by 2034. With this huge increase in value, the safe and...
From Fuel Cells to Feedstocks: A Guide to Hydrogen Applications, Reports IDTechEx

From Fuel Cells to Feedstocks: A Guide to Hydrogen Applications, Reports IDTechEx

As the energy and industrial landscapes experience transformative shifts, the hydrogen economy stands at the threshold of sustainable growth. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Networks

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.