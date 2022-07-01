LED Lighting Market by Installation, Product Type, Sales Channel, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Lighting Market by Installation (New, Retrofit), Product Type (A-type, T-type, Decorative, Directional), Sales Channel (Retail, Direct, E-commerce), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LED lighting market size is estimated to be USD 75.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 124.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The booming lighting industry contributes most to the rising demand for energy-efficient products and modifications in the existing lighting products using LED technology. Moreover, technological innovations and rising environmental concerns have further accelerated the growth of LED lighting market. Competitive manufacturing costs, high economic growth rate, and large-scale industrial constructions in residential and commercial segments are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the LED lighting market.

Decorative luminaire to register highest growth between 2022 to 2027

Decorative luminaires are expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The easy availability of decorative lights with a variety of color combinations in attractive shapes and sizes for interior decoration, coupled with the growing use of highly energy-efficient products to reduce energy bills, is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. Bullet, candle, flare, globe, and any other decorative lamp shapes, integrated chandeliers, single-head pendants, wall sconces, lanterns, and cove luminaire products fall under the category of decorative lighting. Commercial and hospitality applications contribute most to the increasing demand for decorative lighting.

Lamps segment to account for a larger share of the LED lighting market in 2022

A-type and T-type lamps have high penetration in residential applications, which, in turn, leads to a larger market size of the overall lamps category compared to luminaires. The enormous rise in the use of LED lighting solutions has changed every aspect of modern life.

The modern technology equipped with LED lamps enables improved efficiency with low maintenance costs. The warm light from the LED lamps allows for complete brightness without energy loss. Compared to the lifespan of average incandescent bulbs, the lifespan of an LED light is far superior. A-type LED lamps are also referred to as plug-and-play. These lamps directly replace traditional lamps such as compact fluorescent (CFL) and linear fluorescent. A-type lamps are considered the classic type of light bulb that has been used for general-purpose lighting for over 100 years.

The streets and roads application segment likely to dominate the outdoor LED lighting market from 2022 to 2027

According to market estimates, The streets and roads segment is expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and government efforts to reduce energy consumption with the adoption of LED lighting solutions. Streets and roadways are continuously illuminated; hence, there is a high requirement for energy. Therefore, switching to LED lighting is a better choice. Streets and roadways are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to LED lighting market players.

Asia Pacific followed by Middle East, and Africa region likely to witness higher growth rate from 2022 to 2027

The LED lighting market has enormous potential in the Asia Pacific region, and it is anticipated that consumers would accept these systems as an integral part of digitalized households. Increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific contribute significantly to the growth of the LED lighting market in the region.

The thriving electrical and electronics industry in Asia Pacific also supports the growth of the LED lighting market. In the last few years, LED lighting has become the dominant artificial light source and is preferred over all the conventional light sources such as incandescent bulbs, CFL and fluorescent lamps, high-pressure sodium lamps, and metal halide lamps in the region. The LED lighting market in RoW is growing slowly compared to other regions; however, emerging economies such as South Africa and the GCC countries in the Middle East are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Led Lighting Market

4.2 Led Lighting Market, by Product Type

4.3 Led Lighting Market, by Installation

4.4 Led Lighting Market, by Lamp Type

4.5 Led Lighting Market, by Sales Channel

4.6 Led Lighting Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Utilization of Smart Lighting Systems in Several Applications

5.2.1.2 Surging Adoption of Led Bulbs and Luminaires to Achieve Goal of Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Led Lighting Systems in Residential Interior Designing and Home Decorating Applications

5.2.1.4 Ongoing Release of New Innovative Led Products due to Constant Technological Advances

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Larger Projects

5.2.2.2 Short-To-Medium-Term Impact on Market due to Us-China Trade Conflict and Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Reduce Energy Consumption and Cut Down Ghg Emissions from Public Electricity and Heat Production

5.2.3.2 Continuous Decline in Prices of Led Chips and Other Components of Lighting Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Slow Rate of Adoption of Led Technology in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Constant Threat of Data/Security Breach in Iot-Based Lighting Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Led Lighting Market Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Led Lighting Market

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Uline, Shipping Supply Company, Shifted to Led Lighting System from Conventional Lighting System

5.9.2 Abb Atlanta International Airport (Atl) Went Over Complete Makeover with Led Lighting

5.9.3 Commercial Led Lighting Implemented at Franklin Institute

5.10 Led Lighting Market: Detailed List of Conferences and Events

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.11.1 Patent Registrations, 2018-2021

5.11.2 Led Lighting: Patent Analysis

5.12 Technology Trends

5.13 Government Regulations and Standards

5.14 Key Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.15 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6 Led Lighting Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lamps

6.2.1 A-Type

6.2.1.1 A-Type Lamps are Primarily Used in Residential Buildings for Energy Saving

6.2.2 T-Type

6.2.2.1 T-Type Lamps are Widely Used in Commercial and Industrial Applications as They are Cheaper, More Efficient, and Long-Lasting Light Source

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Luminaires

6.3.1 Downlighting

6.3.1.1 Downlighting to Dominate Luminaires Segment due to Increasing Number of Residential, Construction, and Industrial Infrastructure Projects

6.3.2 Decorative Lighting

6.3.2.1 Commercial and Hospitality Applications Contribute Most to Increasing Demand for Decorative Lighting

6.3.3 Directional Lighting

6.3.3.1 Directional Lighting is Widely Used for Accentuating Purpose

6.3.4 Others

7 Led Lighting Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Indoor

7.2.1 Residential

7.2.1.1 Residential Segment is Likely to Capture Majority of Market Share During Forecast Period

7.2.2 Commercial

7.2.2.1 Offices

7.2.2.1.1 Recessed Luminaires and Downlighters are Most Commonly Used Lighting Fixtures in Offices

7.2.2.2 Retail Stores

7.2.2.2.1 Retail Shops and Malls are Expected to Witness Accelerated Demand for Led Lighting Systems During Post-COVID-19 Scenario

7.2.2.3 Horticulture Gardens

7.2.2.3.1 Led Lighting Systems are Increasingly Used as Supplemental Lighting Sources in Greenhouses and Vertical Farms

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Industrial

7.2.3.1 Landscape Lighting Solutions, Spotlights, Led Tubes and Panels, and Floor Panels are Most Commonly Used Industrial Lighting Solutions

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Outdoor

7.3.1 Streets and Roadways

7.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Road and Street Development Projects in Developing Economies to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2 Architectural Buildings

7.3.2.1 Led Lighting to Witness Increased Demand from Heritage Buildings, Historical Buildings, and Contemporary Architectural Landmarks

7.3.3 Sports Complexes

7.3.3.1 Existing Stadiums and Sports Complexes Expected to Switch to Led Lighting in Near Future

7.3.4 Tunnels

7.3.4.1 Upcoming Tunnel Construction Projects Worldwide to Provide Market Opportunities to Led Lighting System Providers

7.3.5 Others

8 Led Lighting Market, by Installation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New

8.2.1 New Led Lighting Fixtures are Likely to be Deployed in Various Upcoming Construction Projects

8.3 Retrofit

8.3.1 Traditional Lighting Solutions are Widely Replaced with Led Lighting Solutions Across Several Applications

9 Led Lighting Market, by Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail/Wholesale

9.2.1 Retail/Wholesale Distribution Channels Account for Major Market Share

9.3 Direct Sales

9.3.1 Direct/Contract-Based Sales Channels Eliminate Third-Party Interference, Thereby Reducing Procurement Costs

9.4 E-Commerce

9.4.1 E-Commerce-Based Led Lighting Sales Will Increase Significantly Until 2027

10 Lumens in Led Lighting

10.1 Introduction

10.2 1,600 Lumens

10.3 1,100 Lumens

10.4 800 Lumens

10.5 450 Lumens

10.6 Low-Power Led

10.7 High-Power Led

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.2.1 Product Portfolio

12.2.2 Regional Focus

12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Led Lighting Market

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Pervasive

12.5.3 Emerging Leader

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Company

12.7.2 Responsive Company

12.7.3 Dynamic Company

12.7.4 Starting Block

12.8 Company Footprint

12.9 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.9.1 Product Launches & Developments

12.9.2 Deals

12.9.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Signify N.V.

13.1.2 Acuity Brands

13.1.3 Cree Lighting (Part of Ideal Industries, Inc.)

13.1.4 Osram Licht AG (Ams Osram)

13.1.5 Lg Electronics

13.1.6 Dialight plc

13.1.7 Panasonic Corporation

13.1.8 Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (Part of GE Current)

13.1.9 Zumtobel Group

13.1.10 Savant Systems, Inc.

13.2 Other Companies

13.2.1 Honyar

13.2.2 Samsung

13.2.3 Sharp Corporation

13.2.4 Siteco GmbH (Ge)

13.2.5 Havells India Limited

13.2.6 Trilux GmbH& Co. Kg

13.2.7 Fagerhults Belysning Ab

13.2.8 Syska Led Lights Private Limited

13.2.9 Go Green Led

13.2.10 Forest Lighting

13.2.11 Lighting Science Group Corporation

13.2.12 Wipro Lighting (Parent Company Wipro Limited)

13.2.13 Opple Lighting Co. Limited

13.2.14 Nvc Lighting Technology Corporation

13.2.15 Soraa

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3fjg3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets