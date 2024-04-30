LeddarTech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Apr 30, 2024

QUEBEC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech" or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2024. Shareholders voted on various proposals and elected directors to the board.

Key Highlights of the Meeting

1. Election of Directors: The full slate of eight directors was elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is elected or appointed.

Nominee

Votes For 

% of Voted  

Votes Against  

% of Voted 

Frantz Saintellemy

23,750,091

99.92 %

18,864

0.08 %

Charles Boulanger

23,684,010

99.64 %

84,945

0.36 %

Derek Aberle

23,751,414

99.93 %

17,541

0.07 %

Nick Stone

23,749,634

99.92 %

19,321

0.08 %

Michelle M. Sterling

22,661,485

95.34 %

1,107,470

4.66 %

Yann Delabrière

23,750,042

99.92 %

18,913

0.08 %

Sylvie Veilleux

23,745,998

99.90 %

22,957

0.10 %

Lizabeth Ardisana

23,744,718

99.90 %

24,237

0.10 %

2. Approval of Auditor: The appointment of Richter LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Votes For

% of Voted  

Votes Withheld  

% of Voted  

24,399,690

99.77 %

56,493

0.23 %

3. Other

3.1   The issuance of warrants to purchase up to 449,013 common shares of the Corporation to certain former and continuing directors of LeddarTech Inc. (as a predecessor to the Corporation) was approved and ratified.

Votes For

% of Voted  

Votes Against  

% of Voted  

18,146,903

76.35 %

5,622,052

23.65 %

3.2   An amendment to By-law No. 1 so as to provide the chair with a second or "casting vote" at meetings of the Corporation's board of directors was approved and ratified.

Votes For

% of Voted 

Votes Against 

% of Voted 

21,472,893

90.34 %

2,296,062

9.66 %

For further details on each of these matters, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular dated March 18, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be posted on the Investor Relations section of LeddarTech.com and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with 160 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Holdings Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 [email protected]

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LDTC."

