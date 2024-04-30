LeddarTech Reports Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

QUEBEC, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech" or the "Corporation") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces the voting results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2024. Shareholders voted on various proposals and elected directors to the board.

Key Highlights of the Meeting

1. Election of Directors: The full slate of eight directors was elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted FrantzSaintellemy 23,750,091 99.92 % 18,864 0.08 % Charles Boulanger 23,684,010 99.64 % 84,945 0.36 % Derek Aberle 23,751,414 99.93 % 17,541 0.07 % Nick Stone 23,749,634 99.92 % 19,321 0.08 % Michelle M. Sterling 22,661,485 95.34 % 1,107,470 4.66 % YannDelabrière 23,750,042 99.92 % 18,913 0.08 % SylvieVeilleux 23,745,998 99.90 % 22,957 0.10 % LizabethArdisana 23,744,718 99.90 % 24,237 0.10 %

2. Approval of Auditor: The appointment of Richter LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Votes For % of Voted Votes Withheld % of Voted 24,399,690 99.77 % 56,493 0.23 %

3. Other

3.1 The issuance of warrants to purchase up to 449,013 common shares of the Corporation to certain former and continuing directors of LeddarTech Inc. (as a predecessor to the Corporation) was approved and ratified.

Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 18,146,903 76.35 % 5,622,052 23.65 %

3.2 An amendment to By-law No. 1 so as to provide the chair with a second or "casting vote" at meetings of the Corporation's board of directors was approved and ratified.

Votes For % of Voted Votes Against % of Voted 21,472,893 90.34 % 2,296,062 9.66 %

For further details on each of these matters, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular dated March 18, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be posted on the Investor Relations section of LeddarTech.com and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/ and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with 160 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LDTC."

