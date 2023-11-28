Ledger and YouHodler SA Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Ledger Live Services

How to Elevate Crypto Experience with Integrated Trading on Ledger Live

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ledger, the global platform for digital assets and Web3. This collaboration is set to open new avenues for Ledger Live App's users, providing them with seamless access to the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading and investment.

The partnership between YouHodler and Ledger marks a significant step forward merging the strengths of two incredible technologies. Ledger Live users will now be able to leverage YouHodler's cutting-edge platform to trade and participate in the thriving cryptocurrency market. This collaboration aims to provide Ledger Live users with a seamless and user-friendly experience, bridging the gap between financial services and the innovative world of digital assets.

"We are thrilled to take our partnership with Ledger to the next level by offering an upgraded integration into Ledger Live's secure ecosystem," said Ilya Volkov, CEO at YouHodler. "This enhancement aims to provide Ledger Live users with a frictionless pathway to explore and engage in cryptocurrency trading, empowering them to make the most of their digital assets directly within the Ledger Live ecosystem. As a token of appreciation, YouHodler is happy to provide an offer exclusively for Ledger users, enhancing your trading experience and maximizing the value of your digital assets."

Ledger Live's commitment to delivering secure and efficient digital asset management aligns perfectly with YouHodler's vision of creating a seamless financial ecosystem for crypto users.

"Ledgers are the most secure way to self-custody your assets, which is more important than ever. Pairing your Ledger with Ledger Live provides an easy to use gateway to the world of digital assets, through a number of services made better with Ledger. YouHodler is now offering its advanced FinTech services through Ledger Live, expanding the range of possibilities for our users, allowing them to actively participate in the cryptocurrency market and explore new opportunities" said Jean-Francois Rochet, VP Consumer Services at Ledger.

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, collaborations like this one highlight the importance of building strategic partnerships to create a more secure, inclusive and user-friendly ecosystem. The YouHodler and Ledger Live partnership is set to redefine the landscape of digital asset management, offering a bridge between different financial services within the innovative world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

About YouHodler:

YouHodler is a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency and transparency. It offers a comprehensive suite of offerings, including crypto-backed loans, crypto savings accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the internationally licensed and regulated platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market. Using Web3 technology, YouHodler, unlike legacy banks, puts ownership of digitally unique assets in the hands of its users, which in turn has the potential to unlock income equality. For more information, please visit YouHodler.com.

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include: Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.