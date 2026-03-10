LedgerLink Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing Bank-Grade Security for Blockchain Connectivity

Independent SOC 2 Type II examination validates control effectiveness under AICPA Trust Services Criteria

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LedgerLink has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II examination, reinforcing the company's commitment to bank-grade security, controls, and operational rigor as regional and community banks expand into blockchain-enabled services. Johanson Group attested to LedgerLink's information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for banking and financial services.

As banks evaluate new Web3 business models— including stablecoins, tokenized deposits, tokenized assets, cryptocurrencies, and agentic commerce —security and control frameworks must meet the expectations of regulated financial institutions. SOC 2 Type II provides independent assurance that LedgerLink's controls are not only designed appropriately, but also operate effectively over an extended period, under the AICPA Trust Services Criteria.

"Connecting banks to blockchains requires an operational standard that matches the environment banks operate in," said Greg Sossaman, CEO of LedgerLink. "Completing SOC 2 Type II underscores LedgerLink as trusted infrastructure that is flexible enough to work with any core banking system provider, any blockchain network, and adaptable to a changing regulatory environment."

LedgerLink positions regional and community banks as management hubs for blockchain network activity—rather than distribution arms for large fintech intermediaries. LedgerLink's bank-first architecture supports policy enforcement, approvals, and auditability so institutions can adopt Web3 capabilities without compromising their risk posture.

"Banks don't need hype. They need defensible controls," said Austin Vincent, President of LedgerLink. "SOC 2 Type II is a concrete milestone that validates how we've built LedgerLink: controls-first, audit-ready, and designed for banks that must maintain governance, approvals, and accountability. AI is the killer app for blockchains, and the winners will be the institutions that can serve this new class of commercial client safely."

LedgerLink's platform is designed to help banks move at their own pace. Its configurable architecture enables staged adoption of digital-asset and Web3 services, while keeping governance and oversight aligned with institutional requirements.

LedgerLink's SOC 2 Type II audit report is available to clients and qualified prospects under NDA. To request access or schedule a demo, contact Greg Sossaman ([email protected]) or request a demo at https://ledgerlink.ai

LedgerLink is a bank-first, bank-grade integration fabric that connects core banking systems to blockchain networks, enabling secure, compliant, API-native digital asset and Web3 services for AI-led organizations.

