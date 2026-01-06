Ledgible Joins Ownera to Deliver Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Reporting

Production-grade tax, accounting, and regulatory reporting now available across Ownera's FinP2P network through a single integration

ATLANTA and LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible , the enterprise digital asset tax, accounting, and data-reporting platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Ownera, the global leader in the application layer for institutional tokenization. Through this partnership, Ledgible's institutional reporting and compliance capabilities are now accessible on the Ownera SuperApps Platform, enabling financial institutions to scale digital asset activity with clarity, control, and regulatory confidence.

The collaboration addresses a fundamental requirement for institutional digital asset activity: standardized, auditable reporting that meets regulatory expectations. By joining Ownera's SuperApps Platform, Ledgible reaches major financial institutions processing over $5 billion in monthly trading volume through a single technical integration.

Institutions operating across multiple blockchains, asset classes, and counterparties can now maintain consistent reporting and compliance workflows through Ledgible's application, accessing real-time tax calculations, regulatory data pipelines, and audit-ready accounting records across their entire digital asset footprint.

"Institutional adoption of digital assets depends on more than execution and settlement—it requires reporting, transparency, and compliance that regulators and financial institutions can trust," said Kell Canty, CEO and Co-founder. "Partnering with Ownera allows us to deliver those capabilities directly within an interoperable ecosystem already trusted by leading financial institutions."

Ownera's SuperApps Platform operates on the principle that institutions should access specialized applications through a single connectivity layer rather than integrating bilaterally with multiple vendors. Ledgible's reporting capabilities complement Ownera's core transaction and settlement infrastructure, allowing institutions to add compliance functionality as their digital asset activity scales.

The platform model reduces operational complexity while expanding institutional choice. As regulatory requirements evolve and new reporting standards emerge, institutions connected to Ownera Routers can adopt updated capabilities from Ledgible and other platform participants without rearchitecting their core infrastructure.

"Ledgible demonstrates how the Ownera SuperApps Platform delivers network effects for institutional digital assets," said Ami Ben-David, Founder and CEO, Ownera. "Institutions need specialized capabilities in areas like tax reporting and regulatory compliance – expertise that complements transaction infrastructure. Ledgible connects once to Ownera Routers and immediately reaches major financial institutions, processing approximately $5 billion in monthly volume. Those institutions gain access to production-grade reporting through their existing connection. As we continue building the application layer for institutional tokenization, partnerships like this show how institutions connect once and access best-in-class solutions across the ecosystem."

Ownera's SuperApps Platform currently supports production applications including precision intraday repo, cross-chain asset connectivity, and Ownera's core applications for collateral mobility, distribution, trading, and settlement. Ledgible joins this ecosystem as a specialized compliance and reporting layer.

Ledgible is the enterprise digital asset tax, accounting, and data-reporting platform built for institutions, exchanges, custodians, and service providers. Ledgible transforms blockchain-native data into clear, compliant, and auditable records, enabling institutions to meet regulatory and reporting obligations while scaling digital asset operations with confidence.

Ownera is a UK fintech and global leader in digital asset interoperability, connecting financial market infrastructure to enable major financial institutions to seamlessly trade, settle and manage tokenized assets across any blockchain, legacy ledger or network with institutional-grade security and compliance. The company's use of open-source FinP2P technology combines routers that provide seamless interoperability and atomic settlement across multiple chains and asset classes, orchestrating over $5 billion in monthly trading volume between counterparties and their regulated service providers (including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers and lenders). Ownera's SuperApps Platform unlocks advanced use cases through best-in-class applications including intraday repo, collateral mobility, public and private markets distribution and trading, and real estate fund mobility – driving unprecedented liquidity and market efficiency in institutional digital finance. For more information, visit www.ownera.io

