Ledgible Partners with DigiShares for Tax, Accounting, and Reporting of Digital and Crypto Assets

ATLANTA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgible , the leading digital asset tax, accounting, and data platform for enterprises and institutions, today announced a partnership with DigiShares , a white-label platform enabling compliant issuance, investor management, and peer-to-peer trading of tokenized digital assets. DigiShares delivers subscriber investment, trade, and distribution data to the Ledgible platform, where economic and ownership activity is analyzed and normalized to enhance efficient CPA-led preparation of Forms 1065 and 1120, Schedule K-1 and other tax returns. With Ledgible, DigiShares issuers, investors, and their accountants realize increased accuracy and efficiency in their tax preparation processes.

"With the growing adoption of crypto and tokenized assets, tax gain and loss accuracy and efficiency in this new, complex environment is critical for each participant in the tokenized asset ecosystem" said Kell Canty, CEO of Ledgible. "Ledgible is excited to work with Digishares in the evolving tax compliance space."

The Ledgible Digital Asset Tax and Accounting Platform for tax and accounting professionals, enterprises, and institutions supports integrations across major blockchains, cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and professional accounting tools. As the bridge between crypto assets and traditional financial accounting, Ledgible determines digital asset tax liabilities and delivers that data to existing and novel TradFi accounting tools. The platform makes digital asset data, Ledgible, across the entire crypto vertical, for institutions, enterprises, and large accounting firms.

Claus Skaaning, Co-founder and CEO of DigiShares, shared, "We are extremely positive about our partnership with Ledgible. This collaboration opens new possibilities for our clients in managing digital assets, enabling them to stay compliant and confident in their tax and accounting practices."

DigiShares is a digital asset gateway that helps companies harness the power of blockchain technology by expanding access to real-world asset investments via blockchain technology. Through an open ecosystem, DigiShares collaborates on payments, KYC, e-signing, legal, investor management, and trading via smart contracts like real estate.

About Ledgible

The Ledgible Digital Asset Tax and Accounting Platform is built from the ground up to streamline digital asset accounting operations. Ledgible enables companies to account for and manage digital asset data at scale. As a SOC 1 & 2 Type 2 Certified platform, Ledgible is the trusted provider of choice for large banks, fintech providers, and digital asset and tokenization native companies.

Ledgible operates in 4 key verticals – Tax Information Reporting, Digital Asset Data, Accounting, and Tax filing. The underlying technology of Ledgible allows native customization to fit the needs of any given project within the digital asset data scope. Ledgible makes digital asset data, legible.

About DigiShares

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real world assets, combining financing, corporate management, and trading in an end-to-end solution. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

