Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations

"We are laser-focused on positioning our teams across the West Coast to deliver against evolving client needs. That means deftly navigating the innovations that no longer affect just technology clients, but companies across all sectors," said Luca Penati, president, Weber Shandwick West. "Adding Lee, a proven business builder, will help us bring the full power of our specialized and strategic expertise to bear for clients in the region and beyond."

With over 20 years of experience, Anderson-Brooke has held international leadership roles with some of the world's largest technology brands, including PayPal and Nokia. Most recently, he led Edelman's Bay Area technology practice and was responsible for overseeing the agency's Silicon Valley office. His in-depth technology industry expertise spans enterprise tech, consumer tech, mobile solutions, fintech, AI, VR/AR and robotics.

"Weber Shandwick has long been a leader in advancing and fostering innovation – not only within its diverse portfolio of clients, but also in evolving its own business," Anderson-Brooke noted. "It's a highly collaborative and open-minded culture and I'm looking forward to working with the deep talent across the network to shape how the industry thinks about technology and innovation."

