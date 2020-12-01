Lee Kum Kee Cooks Up New Ready-to-Eat Rice and Noodle Bowls

Rice and noodle lovers can now enjoy authentic Asian inspired meals in less than three minutes – simply, heat and eat one of eight microwavable bowl varieties:

"Convenience remains the name of the game for today's busy consumers," said Simon Wu, Lee Kum Kee president of Americas. "We're taking the guesswork out of mealtime by offering fans a reimagined twist on instant rice and noodles that celebrates traditional flavors in today's modern kitchens. Our new line up of Rice and Noodle Bowls gives hungry consumers a novel, at-home pantry staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise."

The new product line satisfies cravings for quick and flavorful meal solutions. Created with high quality ingredients like veggies and globally inspired spices, Lee Kum Kee Rice and Noodle Bowls are a good source of protein, with 8g-14g per bowl. It's the brand's latest way of delivering exciting, flavorful products that fit busy lifestyles. The products' recyclable bowl and lid also makes for a eco-friendlier packaging design. The unique packaging style also uses vibrant colors and beautiful artisanal design elements, from the global street food scene.

Available in select stores in Northern California, Seattle and Colorado, the new Rice and Noodle Bowls ($4.49 MSRP) will roll out nationwide in early 2021.

With a 132-year heritage, Lee Kum Kee has become a trusted household brand of pantry staples built on a legacy of authentic flavor and quality. Lee Kum Kee is one of the world's best-known makers of Asian sauces and condiments. Lee Kum Kee products are available in the international foods aisle at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee products, including recipes, where to buy, and more visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in China in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 132-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com.

