Lee Kum Kee Extends Line with New Flavored Hoisin Sauces
Leading Maker of Asian Sauces and Condiments Adds Lime Cilantro and Lemongrass Chili Flavors to Enhance a Must-Have Pantry Staple
Oct 30, 2019, 08:01 ET
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for comfort food season, Lee Kum Kee, the pioneer and leading maker of authentic, Asian-style sauces and condiments, today announced the launch of a new line of flavored Hoisin Sauces—Lime Cilantro Flavored Hoisin Sauce and Lemongrass Chili Flavored Hoisin Sauce, offering a new take on its iconic, best-selling classic Hoisin Sauce. The new Hoisin Sauces offer at-home cooks an easy way to elevate mealtime routines this fall season and beyond.
"The two new sauce blends build upon the success of our beloved and favorite traditional Hoisin Sauce to offer at-home cooks a new and delicious flavor experience," said Simon Wu, Lee Kum Kee president of Americas. "Sauce lovers nationwide have long been mixing different sauces to create their favorite fusion flare. With our new line of Flavored Hoisin Sauces, we're taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect sauce combinations that celebrates traditional flavors in today's modern kitchens."
Culinary expert, foodie and dynamic television personality Nilou Motamed was one of the first adopters of the new line. As a recurring judge on season 16 of Bravo's 'Top Chef' and named one of AdWeek's 30 Most Influential People in Food, Nilou knows her stuff when it comes to good sauce.
"One of my favorite ways to heighten everyday recipes is to incorporate hoisin sauce, which adds depth and a powerful umami flavor. Made with fermented soybeans, sweet potatoes, chilis, and sesame seeds, it's the perfect blend of sweet and savory," said Nilou Motamed. "Lee Kum Kee's new Lime Cilantro Hoisin Sauce has become my go-to for amping up weeknight meals such as shrimp tacos, slow-cooker chicken or even a simple baked potato."
Available in up to 20-ounce bottles, the new Flavored Hoisin Sauces (MSRP $4.59-$4.99) were created with convenience and versatility in mind. Whether used as a marinade, a dip or finishing touch to your favorite dish, the sauces contain no artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, cholesterol or trans-fat, and include:
- Lime Cilantro Flavored Hoisin Sauce—A well-orchestrated combination of soy sauce, lime juice, sweet potato, and cilantro creates a delightful balance of sweet, tangy, and a hint of citrus. Add the Lime Cilantro Flavored Hoisin Sauce to turkey patties for juicy, flavor-packed burgers, a marinade for Shrimp Tacos or use it as the perfect seasoning for Cilantro Lime Pesto.
- Lemongrass Chili Flavored Hoisin Sauce—Made with a perfect blend of chili peppers, soy sauce, lemongrass, and just a touch of garlic, this sauce brings the best of Asian fusion to life. Drizzle Lemongrass Chili Flavored Hoisin for a new take on Stuffed Sweet Potatoes or use it as a marinade for Roasted Cauliflower Tacos for the right amount of spice.
The new line is available in select stores nationwide.
With a 131-year heritage, Lee Kum Kee has become a trusted household brand of pantry staples built on a legacy of authentic flavor and quality. Lee Kum Kee is one of the world's best-known makers of Asian sauces and condiments. Lee Kum Kee products are available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.
For more information on Lee Kum Kee products, including recipes, where to buy, and more visit www.LKK.com.
About Lee Kum Kee
Established in China in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 131-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com.
