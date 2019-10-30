Lee Kum Kee Extends Line with New Flavored Hoisin Sauces

"The two new sauce blends build upon the success of our beloved and favorite traditional Hoisin Sauce to offer at-home cooks a new and delicious flavor experience," said Simon Wu, Lee Kum Kee president of Americas. "Sauce lovers nationwide have long been mixing different sauces to create their favorite fusion flare. With our new line of Flavored Hoisin Sauces, we're taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect sauce combinations that celebrates traditional flavors in today's modern kitchens."

Culinary expert, foodie and dynamic television personality Nilou Motamed was one of the first adopters of the new line. As a recurring judge on season 16 of Bravo's 'Top Chef' and named one of AdWeek's 30 Most Influential People in Food, Nilou knows her stuff when it comes to good sauce.

"One of my favorite ways to heighten everyday recipes is to incorporate hoisin sauce, which adds depth and a powerful umami flavor. Made with fermented soybeans, sweet potatoes, chilis, and sesame seeds, it's the perfect blend of sweet and savory," said Nilou Motamed. "Lee Kum Kee's new Lime Cilantro Hoisin Sauce has become my go-to for amping up weeknight meals such as shrimp tacos, slow-cooker chicken or even a simple baked potato."

Available in up to 20-ounce bottles, the new Flavored Hoisin Sauces (MSRP $4.59-$4.99) were created with convenience and versatility in mind. Whether used as a marinade, a dip or finishing touch to your favorite dish, the sauces contain no artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, cholesterol or trans-fat, and include:

The new line is available in select stores nationwide.

With a 131-year heritage, Lee Kum Kee has become a trusted household brand of pantry staples built on a legacy of authentic flavor and quality. Lee Kum Kee is one of the world's best-known makers of Asian sauces and condiments. Lee Kum Kee products are available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee products, including recipes, where to buy, and more visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in China in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 131-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com.

www.Facebook.com/LeeKumKeeUSA

www.Pinterest.com/LeeKumKeeUSA

www.Twitter.com/LeeKumKeeUSA

www.YouTube.com/LeeKumKeeRecipes

Media Contact:

Shelby Hudak

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

LKK@havasformula.com

SOURCE Lee Kum Kee

Related Links

http://www.lkk.com

