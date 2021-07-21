Lee Kum Kee Wins Allrecipes Community Choice Award

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Kum Kee, pioneer and leading maker of Asian sauces and condiments, today announced it was named as one of the top three favorite soy sauce brands by Allrecipes' first annual Community Choice Awards. Meredith Corporation's Allrecipes is the world's largest community-driven food media brand and its Community Choice Awards 2021 recognizes go-to products and must-have brands for this expansive community of home cooks.

"We are beyond thrilled for Lee Kum Kee to be recognized by Allrecipes—a credible resource for consumers looking for top pantry staples and guidance for easy ways to elevate their skills in the kitchen," said Simon Wu, Lee Kum Kee president of Americas. "At Lee Kum Kee, we're committed to providing superior quality and using only the best ingredients to deliver exceptional taste. With so many well-known products contending for this coveted award, it's an honor to be known as one of the best."

Lee Kum Kee offers a variety of soy sauces including Panda Brand Premium Cooking Soy Sauce, made from premium non-GMO soybeans, wheat flour and is vegan and contains no preservatives. It's brewed naturally with sunlight and has a rich soybean flavor and aroma that will delicately enhance the taste of any dish. The Allrecipes Community Choice 2021 winners were determined based on a survey distributed to the Allrecipes community. Respondents identified their favorite brands among 58 different pantry item categories.

With a 133-year heritage, Lee Kum Kee has become a trusted household brand of pantry staples built on a legacy of authentic flavor and quality. Lee Kum Kee is one of the world's best-known makers of Asian sauces and condiments. Lee Kum Kee products are available in the international foods aisle at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Premium Cooking Soy Sauce (MSRP $2.49), other sauces and products, including recipes, where to buy, and more, visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 133-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com.

