Lee Yarborough of Propel HR Elected Chair of The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Lee Yarborough, president of Greenville, South Carolina-based Propel HR, was elected chair of the association's Board of Directors on September 15 during its annual member meeting. She succeeds Andy Lubash, CEO of Melville, New York-based Prestige Employee Administrators.

"I am thrilled to be the new chair of NAPEO," Yarborough said. "2020 has been an unprecedented year and I am proud of how NAPEO has pivoted and provided top notch value to its members during this difficult time. As businesses adapt to this new normal, the value of partnering with experts in the human resources space is more important than ever. NAPEO provides PEOs with the tools and expertise necessary to help businesses excel in these ever-changing times."



Yarborough is an experienced PEO executive and well known industry leader. She previously served as NAPEO's Vice Chair and Secretary-Treasurer and as Chair of NAPEO's Carolinas Leadership Council. Propel HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) which offers a range of services to its clients including: human resource services, payroll, employee benefits and risk and compliance assistance. The company was founded in 1996 and has been a member of NAPEO since its inception.

"Lee brings decades of PEO experience and a deep understanding of issues impacting our industry that will greatly benefit NAPEO in the coming year," said NAPEO President and CEO Pat Cleary. "Her determination and commitment to strengthen our association by encouraging greater involvement and broader participation will serve all our members well."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO has some 250 PEO members that provide payroll, benefits, and other HR services to 175,000 businesses employing 3.7 million people. An additional 200 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

