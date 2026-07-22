Leeann Chin Celebrates National Mango Day with a Bold New Menu Addition

Honey Mango Chili Chicken debuts July 22, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeann Chin, the Minnesota-founded quick-casual restaurant brand and the largest regional quick-service Asian food brand in the Midwest, is launching its newest menu item today: Honey Mango Chili Chicken. Tender, crispy chicken pieces and juicy mango tossed in a vibrant mango sauce with a kick of chili paste and red pepper flakes. Bold, seasonal, and timed to land on National Mango Day.

Leeann Chin introduces the new Honey Mango Chili Chicken

Leeann Chin has been a staple of the Upper Midwest dining scene for over 45 years, with more than 30 locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and additional restaurants in North Dakota, Wisconsin, and select airport locations across the U.S. The brand is widely credited with inventing the Cream Cheese Puff, now a Chinese-American staple, and continues to build on a legacy of beloved classics and thoughtful menu innovation.

"Forty-five years in and we are still innovating," said Liz Grzechowiak, Executive Vice President of Leeann Chin. "Honey Mango Chili Chicken is so craveable, bright with flavors, and a fun way for us to celebrate National Mango Day with our guests. It is exactly the kind of dish that reminds people why they fell in love with Leeann Chin in the first place while giving them something new to try."

Honey Mango Chili Chicken is available at Leeann Chin locations beginning July 22, 2026. Leeann Chin loyalty members can enjoy the Honey Mango Chili Chicken or any combo containing the new dish for just $7.22, a nod to the launch date, from July 22nd through July 28th. Download the Leeann Chin app or visit www.leeannchin.com to join the rewards program and take advantage of this exclusive offer.

About Leeann Chin: Founded in Minnesota in 1980, Leeann Chin is a pioneering quick-casual restaurant brand known for bringing authentic Chinese-American flavors to generations of diners. With over 30 locations in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area and additional restaurants in North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as select airport locations, Leeann Chin is the largest regional quick-service Asian food brand in the Midwest.

The brand is widely credited with creating the iconic Cream Cheese Puff, a crispy, garlic-seasoned cream cheese wonton that has been a menu favorite for over four decades. Leeann Chin continues to honor its heritage through authentic recipes, high-quality ingredients, and thoughtful menu innovation.

Leeann Chin is part of West Coast Capital, a family of beloved brands that also includes Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Pick Up Stix, and Pei Wei Asian Express. Visit www.leeannchin.com to find a restaurant near you.

SOURCE Leeann Chin, Inc.