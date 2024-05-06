Leela Quantum Tech® Earns Dragonfly Health Innovation Award

Leela Quantum H.E.A.L.® Energy Capsule Recognized As Top Mental Health and Wellbeing Product

SANTA FE, N.M., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leela Quantum Tech®, innovator of elegant and simple-to-use products that combine science and quantum wellness, is thrilled to announce its EMF-mitigating necklace, the H.E.A.L.® Energy Capsule, is the winner of the 2024 Dragonfly Health Innovation Award in Mental Health and Wellbeing. This award celebrates products offering therapeutic approaches, advancements in technology, and a commitment to consumer wellbeing. The H.E.A.L. Energy Capsule received more consumer votes than any other product across all categories.

Dragonfly, the community-driven media platform offering online classes, in-person events, and features on health and wellness innovation, announced winners in a virtual ceremony on its website on April 27, 2024, and in its newsletter on April 29, 2024.

The beautiful and versatile device is positively charged with the frequencies of the most important vitamins and minerals for the human body, including dozens of different essential vitamins, minerals, and organic plant extract frequencies. It can be worn anywhere and also deters electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) affecting the body.

"As EMFs are everywhere in our daily lives, from our cell phones and wifi to traveling through security scanners, one of the benefits of Leela Quantum Tech products is that they make it easy to protect against the possible negative health and emotional impacts from exposure to these electromagnetic fields," said Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling, Founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade. "We use pure quantum energy to carefully charge each of our products to provide a gentle experience that energizes and provides an overall sense of balance."

The H.E.A.L. Energy Capsule is a staple for Leela Quantum Tech. The brand recently released the H.E.A.L.® Capsule Petite , a smaller and more elegant version of the necklace suitable for anyone who prefers smaller jewelry. The new product sold out days after launch, but is now back in stock.

Products selected to participate in the Dragonfly Health Innovation Awards are voted upon by consumers within the natural health space. Votes are cast on the Dragonfly website.

About Leela Quantum Tech

Leela Quantum Tech is leading the way in natural health innovation, combining science and quantum energy wellness into an elegant and simple-to-use collection of products for everyday use. The company's holistic products tap into the limitless quantum healing potential to improve cell protection, support better sleep quality, balance food and water, boost resilience, and reduce stress as well as neutralize EMF radiation by shifting energy at the quantum level. Leela Quantum Tech offers a lifestyle that revolves around utilizing technology, science and biology to perform better, work smarter and live happier; a lifestyle where people are taking control of their health and wellbeing.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly created the Health Innovation Awards to honor brands driving impactful change in the healthcare landscape. By recognizing innovators, we aim to inspire others to push boundaries, improve access, and revolutionize healthcare delivery. These awards celebrate creativity, perseverance, and dedication in tackling pressing health challenges, ultimately fostering a community committed to driving positive change in health and wellness.

