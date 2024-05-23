Leela Quantum Tech® Founder To Share New Quantum Energy Research At 10th Annual Biohacking Conference

Wellness Technology Popular Among Biohackers, Athletes, and Health & Wellness Communities Will Be Demonstrated

SANTA FE, N.M., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leela Quantum Tech ® , the leading quantum energy company offering products that promote energetic balance, will exhibit at the Biohacking Conference , hosted by Dave Asprey in Dallas, Texas, May 30 to June 1, 2024. Attendees can engage with the company's beautiful and functional line of products at the brand's booth.

The company's Founder and CEO Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling will be a featured Upgrade U speaker. His talk, Improve Blood, Protect DNA & Boost ATP: How Quantum Energy and Frequency Medicine Can Make a Difference (May 30 at 3:30 p.m. CT), will discuss how the intersection of technology and wellness can be applied to elevate human health, ushering in the future of medicine. It will also highlight the latest research demonstrating the impacts the company's products can have on the body, fostering recovery and vitality.

Over the last few years, the company has focused on industry research to unveil and validate the benefits of quantum wellness in daily routines, and will continue to do so in the future. Its Leela Bloc Technology, featured in many of its products, has been shown to boost ATP production in cells and mitigate the harmful impacts from EMF radiation – the electromagnetic fields emitted from our phones and other digital devices – that can negatively impact our health and emotional wellbeing (e.g., 3G, 4G, 5G, wifi, microwaves, etc.).

"We're proud to bring Leela Quantum Tech to the Biohacking Conference again this year, as it's a powerful place for the biohacking community to learn from top experts and engage with the most innovative consumer health and wellness products," said Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, Founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade. "Leela Quantum Tech is ideal for biohackers because simply wearing our apparel or H.E.A.L.® Capsule Necklace , or being around our Blocs can shift energy at the quantum level to provide busy biohackers a simple way to improve their daily rituals."

Recent research validating the company's products includes:

Investigation of the Influence of Quantum Upgrade Technology on Cellular ATP Production , Dr. Robert Sheaff , PhD, University of Tulsa , Associate Professor of Biochemistry, April 4, 2023 . This study showed that exposing human blood to quantum energy can increase its production of ATP – the primary energy source for important biological functions such as muscle contraction, nerve impulse transmission, and protein synthesis – by up to 29%.





, Dr. , PhD, , Associate Professor of Biochemistry, . This study showed that exposing human blood to quantum energy can increase its production of ATP – the primary energy source for important biological functions such as muscle contraction, nerve impulse transmission, and protein synthesis – by up to 29%. Accelerating Wound Healing from the Cellular Perspective , Dr. Robert Sheaff , PhD, University of Tulsa , Associate Professor of Biochemistry, April 23, 2024 . This study demonstrated that Quantum Upgrade ® – a technology service that provides a continuous flow of quantum energy to people in many environments, including homes, cars, and businesses – helps accelerate the recovery of human cells after the cells are "scratched" with a laser.





, Dr. , PhD, , Associate Professor of Biochemistry, . This study demonstrated that – a technology service that provides a continuous flow of quantum energy to people in many environments, including homes, cars, and businesses – helps accelerate the recovery of human cells after the cells are "scratched" with a laser. Five darkfield microscopy blood test studies over the past three years, including Leela Quantum Bloc Shows Protective Effects on the Blood Upon Human Exposure to Short-Term Wi-Fi , Beverly Rubik , Ph.D. ( United States ), January 2022 , have shown that exposure to quantum energy through the company's Leela Bloc Technology as harnessed in products like the Infinity Bloc – reduces the effects of EMF radiation in human blood; preventing red blood cells from sticking together, reducing early fibrin formation, and increasing white blood cell motility.

The brand's presence at this conference builds on its commitment to the biohacking community. Leela Quantum Tech recently partnered with biohacking expert and certified nutrition coach Aggie Lal to help simplify this complex topic for those aspiring to jumpstart their health and wellness routines. The author of Biohack Like a Woman believes sleeping near a Leela Quantum Tech Bloc helped her improve her HRV (heart rate variability, or time between heart beats); the leading non-invasive measurement for determining a person's longevity. Additionally, the company's H.E.A.L.® Energy Capsule was recently the winner of the 2024 Dragonfly Health Innovation Award in Mental Health and Wellbeing, receiving more consumer votes than any other product across all categories. This biohacking award celebrates products offering therapeutic approaches, advancements in technology, and a commitment to consumer wellbeing.

For more information on Leela Quantum Tech and its revolutionary products, visit LeelaQ.com and follow @LeelaQuantum on Instagram. The company's research is available at LeelaQ.com/research .

About Leela Quantum Tech

Leela Quantum Tech is leading the way in natural health innovation, combining science and quantum energy wellness into an elegant and simple-to-use collection of products for everyday use. The company's holistic products tap into the limitless quantum healing potential to improve cell protection, support better rest, balance food, improve the structure of water, boost resilience, and reduce stress as well as neutralize EMF radiation by shifting energy at the quantum level. Leela Quantum Tech offers a lifestyle that revolves around utilizing technology, quantum science, and biology to perform better, work smarter, and live happier; a life where people are taking control of their health.

https://leelaq.com/

About Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling

Philipp von Holtzendorff-Fehling, founder and CEO of Leela Quantum Tech and Quantum Upgrade, is a coach, entrepreneur in the conscious-raising space, and energy healer. In parallel to a successful international business career, he worked through blockages and barriers that prevented him from fully connecting with his true self. Through these practices, he started to see energy, and he underwent two decades of training in shamanic and other energy healing modalities. During his business career, he worked as an executive at T-Mobile International and T-Mobile U.S. where he served as a Vice President. He's passionate about biohacking, is a kundalini yoga teacher, a national-level tennis player, and a father of two.

Press Contact

Alafair Hall

[email protected]

415-730-9044

SOURCE Leela Quantum Tech