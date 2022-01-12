Leena AI introduces Covid-19 Workplace Response Suite

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today launched the Covid-19 Workplace Response Suite . The new product helps organizations track and maintain employee vaccination records, employee health statuses, and employee rostering, thereby facilitating seamless return to the workplace. It also integrates well with Leena AI's existing offerings, including HR Workflows , Case Management , Knowledge Management , Employee Onboarding , and FAQ Automation among others, making it a complete suite for HR functions in the organization.

Designed to minimize the risk of the pandemic in the workplace, Leena AI's Covid-19 Workplace Response Suite is set to offer multiple modules, including:

Vaccination Tracker

To help organizations maintain a record of their employee's vaccination statuses, ensuring they are workplace-ready. Similarly, for the partially vaccinated, organizations can run vaccination-reminder campaigns.

Healthcare Declaration

With the Leena AI Covid-19 Workplace Response Suite, organizations can take proactive measures to prevent the spread of the infection. This feature simplifies the health declaration process for employees, where they can upload test reports and even initiate health checkups if needed.

Roster Management

Based on employees' vaccination statuses and health declarations, organizations can efficiently create a rotating roster and take preventive actions wherever necessary.

Customizable Workflows

Depending on an organization's needs, there are options to set up custom workflows with minimal deployment time. For example, a company can request a specific workflow such as 'Request for PPE kits' or 'Request a workstation setup,' wherever applicable.

"More organizations are now opting for a hybrid work model. However, with the sudden shift in work models and required compliances, most organizations are not completely prepared. This gap was our inspiration to build the Covid-19 Workplace Response Suite," said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Leena AI. "At Leena AI, our mission has always been to improve the enterprise employee experience. The Covid-19 Workplace Response Suite is a first-of-its-kind solution for organizations to streamline a safer workplace return."

About Leena AI

Leena AI is an autonomous conversational AI platform that helps enterprises better HR Service Delivery. With Leena AI, companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities. Leena AI plays well with 100+ platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Oracle, Workday, Microsoft Office 365, and over 250+ customers, including Nestle, Puma, and AirAsia Coca-cola, Lafarge Holcim, and Abbott, with millions of employees worldwide relying on the platform. Leena AI was founded in 2018.

For more information, visit https://leena.ai .

