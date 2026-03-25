LEEO Introduces a Telematics-Powered Insurance Product That Redefines How Safer Driving Is Rewarded

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEEO, a commercial auto insurance MGA, today announced the launch of its new telematics-powered insurance product designed to more directly reward safe driving with savings.

The new product delivers the same coverage and support LEEO customers rely on today, while rethinking how performance is reflected in the insurance experience. Designed with telematics as a core requirement rather than an optional add-on, it embeds real-world driving data at the center of the policy. This approach aligns pricing and rewards with accident avoidance, giving fleets clearer visibility into performance and a more direct path to savings.

"At its core, this new product is about alignment," said Kevin Jajich, VP of Product at LEEO. "When telematics is embedded into the policy rather than an accessory, we can more accurately understand risk. When fleets stay connected and avoid accidents, everyone wins—safer driving leads to fewer claims, lower losses, and meaningful savings."

To drive broader adoption and reduce onboarding friction, LEEO's product supports multiple telematics integration paths, allowing fleets to connect in the way that best fits their existing operations. This flexibility meets customers where they already are, while maintaining consistent data quality and connectivity throughout the policy period.

Telematics data is continuously analyzed using AI and predictive models that are applied across the entire policy lifecycle—from underwriting and pricing to prevention, loss avoidance, and claims. This creates a closed feedback loop where performance insights inform better risk over time and support earlier, more proactive engagement.

Fleets gain real-time visibility into safety performance, telematics connection status, and risk trends through LEEO's dashboard, available via web and mobile. This transparency empowers insureds to understand how driving behavior impacts outcomes and take action early to improve performance and drive premium savings.

"This is not a change to coverage," added Jeffrey Chen, CEO. "It's a shift in how commercial auto insurance is utilized by insureds and how it is offered to them by our broker partners. By embedding telematics, AI, and performance insights into every stage of the policy, we're creating a more transparent and aligned, incentive-driven model. This new model benefits safer fleets and supports a more sustainable commercial auto ecosystem."

The new product will begin rolling out today, March 25, 2026.

SOURCE Leeo