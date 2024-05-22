Leerink Partners Adds Chris Scotti to Institutional Sales Team

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, today announced the addition of Chris Scotti as Senior Managing Director, Institutional Sales. Mr. Scotti is based in the firm's New York City office and reports to Robert Leerink, Head of Institutional Equities.

"We're thrilled to have Chris join our team," stated Rob Leerink. "His wealth of experience, especially in healthcare, will be a valuable asset as we strive to uphold the high standard of excellence our clients have come to expect from Leerink Partners."

Prior to joining Leerink Partners, Mr. Scotti served as Executive Director at Morgan Stanley where he specialized in middle markets equities coverage, particularly in long-only and hedge funds. Previously to that, he held the position of Senior Vice President at UBS and earlier in his career he served as Vice President at Gabelli & Company.

"I'm honored to join Leerink Partners and am excited to collaborate with the broader institutional sales team," said Mr. Scotti. "I'm eager to leverage my experience to deliver tailored solutions and unparalleled service to our clients."

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/ .

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception the firm has advised on $60 billion, helped clients raise over $165 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners

Contact: Michael Schutsky

(646) 818-9251

SOURCE Leerink Partners