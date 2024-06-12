Leerink Partners Announces Addition of Evan Karp to Derivatives Team

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Karp as Senior Managing Director, Derivatives. Mr. Karp will be based in the firm's New York office and will report to Adam Futterman, Head of Derivatives.

"Evan's appointment underscores our commitment to expanding the firm's derivatives capabilities, building upon our best-in-class expertise in the healthcare sector. Our clients will have access to his unparalleled strategic insights, and we anticipate that his work will prove transformational for the firm," said Adam Futterman. "His deep understanding of the derivatives market and proven track record make him a valuable addition to our team."

Evan Karp joins Leerink Partners with extensive experience in equity derivatives, having served as Managing Director, Equity Derivatives at Cowen and Company for the past four years. In this role, he was instrumental in leading the equity derivatives division, focusing on key accounts and executing strategies in index and equity options, cash, and ETF products. Prior to his tenure at Cowen, Mr. Karp was a Sales Trader at Macro Risk Advisors, where he developed a robust expertise in macro commentary and tactical strategy across multiple asset classes including equities, rates, credit, FX, and commodities. Mr. Karp's career also includes roles at BMO Capital Markets as an Institutional Equity Sales professional and at SNL Financial as a Sales Executive.

"I am thrilled to join Leerink Partners and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and success in the derivatives space," said Mr. Karp. "I am eager to collaborate with the team to advance our strategic initiatives within the derivatives market and consistently deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception the firm has advised on $60 billion, helped clients raise over $165 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

