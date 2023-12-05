Leerink Partners Announces Expansion with Opening of Miami Office

News provided by

Leerink Partners

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, announced today the opening of a new office in Miami to support the firm's growing client base in the region. Miami marks Leerink Partners' sixth location, complementing its established presence in Boston, New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, and Nashville.

"As the healthcare industry has grown in Miami, we're excited to be on the ground to provide direct support to our clients," said Jeff Leerink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leerink Partners. "Our commitment to major financial centers across the U.S. enhances our ability to serve our valued clients and forge new relationships."

Miami stands as a thriving hub for healthcare, hosting the second-largest health district in the United States. Leerink Partners' strategic expansion into this region allows the firm to provide unparalleled healthcare investment banking services, further solidifying its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/.

About Leerink Partners
Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has helped clients raise over $150 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners
Contact: Michael Schutsky
(646) 818-9251 

SOURCE Leerink Partners

