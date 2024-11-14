Leerink Partners Announces Strategic Hires, Advancing Buildout of World Class Mergers & Acquisitions Team

Industry Veterans Grant Curry and Jason Truman Join Leerink Partners.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, announced today the addition of Grant Curry and Jason Truman to its biopharma M&A team. Both have joined Leerink as Senior Managing Directors and report to Tom Davidson, Co-President and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking.

"As Leerink Partners approaches its 30th anniversary, our commitment to delivering world class advisory services to our clients remains unwavering," said Jeff Leerink, Chairman and CEO of Leerink Partners. "The addition of these outstanding professionals to our team reinforces our commitment to excellence and our mission to be an indispensable partner to our clients."

This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for Leerink Partners, which has recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its management-led buyout and is on track to double its revenue from pre-MBO levels, positioning the firm for extremely strong top-line growth in 2024. The buildout of its M&A franchise furthers Leerink Partners' long-standing commitment to providing clients with differentiated capabilities across a full spectrum of objectives. The enhanced M&A effort will leverage Leerink's position as a leader in biopharma capital markets, its broad client footprint, and its widely respected sector knowledge.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason and Grant to Leerink Partners," said Davidson. "Each is a highly experienced M&A practitioner, with an excellent track record in biopharma M&A. Their complementary skill sets and backgrounds will allow us to bring differentiated judgement to clients and to drive exceptional outcomes."

Jason Truman joins Leerink Partners with more than 20 years in investment banking. He advises a wide range of domestic and international biopharma clients on M&A, divestitures, spin-offs, takeover defense, proxy contests, and capital raising. Previously, he was a Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, where he played a critical role in growing the firm's biopharma M&A practice. His background includes positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, where he also specialized in biopharma M&A.

Grant Curry brings a robust background in biopharma M&A and activism defense, most recently serving as a Managing Director at Gordon Dyal & Co. With extensive experience advising on high-profile biopharma and healthcare transactions, Grant has worked for clients in both the United States and Europe. Before joining Gordon Dyal & Co. in 2016, as one of its first employees, Grant was a member of the Global Healthcare Group at UBS.

Over the past decade, Jason and Grant have collectively advised on more than $230 billion in M&A transactions.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has advised on $65 billion, helped clients raise over $170 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

