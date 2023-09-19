Leerink Partners Bolsters Equity Research Team with Hire of Michael Cherny

News provided by

Leerink Partners

19 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 ­/PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, announced today the addition of Michael Cherny to the firm's Equity Research Department as a Senior Managing Director covering healthcare technology and distribution. Michael will join the firm on November 8 after his notice period concludes. He will be based in Leerink's New York City office and will report to Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director, Director of Research.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team as we continue our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality equity research to our clients," said Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director, Director of Research at Leerink Partners. "Michael's unmatched expertise and insights will undoubtedly elevate our capabilities and reinforce our position as an industry leader in healthcare services research."

Cherny is joining Leerink Partners from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he has been a Managing Director / Healthcare Technology & Distribution Analyst. Earlier in his career, Cherny was a Healthcare Technology & Distribution Analyst at UBS Securities and held roles at Evercore ISI and Deutsche Bank within the healthcare and technology sector. Cherny has been recognized by several publications and industry associations and was ranked #1 in Institutional Investor's 2022 All-American Research Team in Healthcare Technology & Distribution.

"I am thrilled to join Leerink Partners to provide actionable insights to clients serving the healthcare technology and services sector," said Cherny. "I look forward to joining this prestigious team and contributing my industry expertise and passion for innovation as we navigate the complex landscape of healthcare investment."

Leerink Partners' research team covers over 260 companies across biopharma and healthcare. To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a leading investment bank providing a complete suite of financial solutions comprising M&A advisory, equity, debt, and derivative capital markets, equity research, and sales and trading capabilities. The firm's strategic focus on the healthcare industry empowers it to provide unique advice and insights to its clients. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners
Contact: Michael Schutsky  
(646) 818-9251  

SOURCE Leerink Partners

Also from this source

Leerink Partners Announces Bankruptcy Court Approval of Management Buyout

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.