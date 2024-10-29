Leerink Partners Expands Healthcare Medical Technology, Life Science Tools and Diagnostics Team with the Addition of Industry Veterans Dr. Bernhard Sakmann and Justin Reed

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, is pleased to announce the expansion of its healthcare medical technology, life science tools and diagnostics investment banking team with the appointments of Dr. Bernhard Sakmann as Senior Managing Director and Justin Reed as Managing Director. Both are based in the firm's New York office and report to Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Investment Banking.

Dr. Sakmann is leading Leerink's coverage for medical technology, bringing deep expertise in strategic advisory services. Mr. Reed is focused on the medical technology sector, specializing in M&A advisory and public and private equity offerings.

"As we continue to strengthen our investment banking platform, we are excited to welcome Bernhard and Justin to our growing healthcare team," said Barry Blake. "Their extensive experience, industry insight, and proven track record of delivering exceptional results will enhance our ability to support our clients in navigating the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

Dr. Sakmann has spent over a decade advising life science companies with a focus on medical technology, life science tools and diagnostics. His previous roles include senior positions in healthcare investment banking at Evercore, Citigroup and Lehman Brothers, as well as consulting at Oliver Wyman in both New York and London.

"I am thrilled to join Leerink Partners and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to healthcare innovation," said Dr. Sakmann. "I look forward to applying my expertise in medical technology, life science tools and diagnostics to help our clients capitalize on opportunities in this rapidly advancing sector."

Mr. Reed most recently was Managing Director in Evercore's strategic advisory group. Over the course of his career, Mr. Reed has advised on numerous high-profile transactions within the medical technology sector, establishing himself as a trusted advisor to his clients.

"Joining Leerink Partners represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a firm known for its leadership in healthcare," said Mr. Reed. "I'm eager to work with the talented team here and support our clients in achieving their strategic goals, particularly in the evolving medical technology landscape."

The additions of Dr. Sakmann and Mr. Reed underscore Leerink Partners' commitment to providing world-class advisory services to clients across the healthcare spectrum, helping them capitalize on growth opportunities and achieve their long-term objectives.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has advised on $65 billion, helped clients raise over $170 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

