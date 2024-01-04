Leerink Partners Strengthens Healthcare Services and Technology Team with Hire of Philip Boyd

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, today announced the addition of Philip Boyd as Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking, Healthcare Services and Technology.

Mr. Boyd will focus on our M&A efforts across the Healthcare Services and Technology team and coverage of clients in the Healthcare Services Providers space. Mr. Boyd is based in the firm's New York City office and will report to Barry Blake, Global Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

"As we continue our pursuit of excellence in investment banking, we're thrilled to welcome Philip to our team," said Mr. Blake. "His wealth of experience and proven track record will further enhance the value we bring to our clients, solidifying our commitment to their success."

Mr. Boyd joins from Guggenheim Securities, where he spent nearly a decade in the healthcare services sector, leading efforts to execute strategic transactions involving both public and private companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Boyd was an associate in Citigroup's Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Mr. Boyd has advised a wide variety of clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, takeover defense, and capital raising.

"Leerink Partners is an established leader in healthcare investment banking, and I'm excited to partner with my colleagues to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives," said Mr. Boyd. "The healthcare sector holds immense promise this year, and I'm thrilled to join a firm that possesses the expertise to guide companies through this dynamic landscape."

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has helped clients raise over $155 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

