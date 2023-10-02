Leerink Partners Successfully Completes Management Buy-Out

News provided by

Leerink Partners

02 Oct, 2023, 18:18 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, the healthcare investment bank, proudly announces the successful completion of its buy-out from SVB Financial Group that was sponsored by funds from management, employees, and The Baupost Group L.L.C. This pivotal moment signifies Leerink Partners' reemergence as an employee-owned and led independent investment bank.

This significant milestone underscores Leerink Partners' unwavering commitment to provide unparalleled service to its valued clients, who are instrumental in shaping the future of the healthcare system. The firm continues to be led by the same accomplished senior leadership team that has steered the firm to success over several decades.

"As we move forward, Leerink Partners remains steadfast in our dedication to delivering exceptional financial services tailored to the unique needs of our clients," stated Jeff Leerink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leerink Partners. "Our clients can continue to expect the same world-class service, expertise, and commitment that has defined Leerink's reputation throughout our 30-year history."

Leerink Partners stands at the forefront of the healthcare investment banking industry and excels in delivering bespoke financial solutions, M&A expertise, and strategic insights that drive client success in the ever-evolving healthcare sector.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has helped clients raise over $150 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners 
Contact: Mara Bernstein
(646) 818-9278

SOURCE Leerink Partners

Also from this source

Leerink Partners Bolsters Equity Research Team with Hire of Michael Cherny

Leerink Partners Announces Bankruptcy Court Approval of Management Buyout

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.