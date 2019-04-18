Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti Welcomes Virtuoso® Guests To A Mountain Paradise With Exclusive Benefits To Enrich Their Stay

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travelers seeking year-round activities in breathtaking surroundings will find Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, a superior resort in northern Italy opening August 1, the perfect playground. Only clients of Virtuoso® travel advisors will enjoy valuable complimentary benefits at this newest gem in Virtuoso Hotels & Resorts' Preview Program:

Upgrade upon arrival, if available

50-minute massage for two

Dinner for two (excluding alcohol, taxes and gratuities)

Buffet breakfast daily for two

Early check-in and late checkout, if available

"Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti will provide a compelling getaway for upscale travelers seeking an active experience amid incredible natural beauty," says Albert Herrera, Virtuoso's senior vice president of Global Product Partnerships. "This property will bring to life the values of the Lefay brand, including sustainability, wellness, and harmony with its environment. In an era where Italy reigns in popularity as a luxury destination, and adventure travel a top trend, Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti is debuting at the right time in the right place."

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti is set in the stunning Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the charms of nature can be explored year-round. In winter, glaciers and snow-capped peaks are ideal for skiers of all levels as the resort lies in the Madonna di Campiglio ski region. It offers 93 miles of slopes, four snowboard parks and a single ski pass for the entire area, the largest in Italy's northern province of Trentino. In summer the mountains, rivers, lakes and waterfalls provide the perfect setting for hiking, biking and horseback riding. As well, two nine-hole golf courses are located just a few minutes from the resort.

Nestled in woods and in sync with its surroundings, Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti embodies the brand's philosophy of reinterpreting traditional architecture. Drawing inspiration from local mountain buildings, materials including wood and stone as well as simple finishes reflect the character of the Dolomites. The property's 22 Wellness Residences and 88 suites feature Lefay's signature elements of light, nature, silence and open spaces. Suites reflect Lefay's concept of capturing nature indoors through wide spaces, natural fabrics and local materials including chestnut wood and leather, all of which blend seamlessly with modern technologies. Suites start at over 600 square feet up to the Royal Pool & SPA Suite, which can be as spacious as almost 4,000 square feet. It includes an indoor whirlpool, two saunas, treatment zone and terrace whirlpool.

The property's two restaurants and bar make the most of the Lefay Vital Gourmet concept, which highlights healthy cuisine with regional flavors and seasonal ingredients. The main Dolomia Restaurant features traditional recipes and contemporary essences alongside mountain vistas, while Grual, an organic restaurant whose name is inspired by the nearby peak, uses ethical products to create a culinary experience. The lounge bar offers cocktails and liqueurs with an enchanting view over the town.

One of the largest spas in the Alps, Lefay SPA Dolomiti is a wellness temple occupying more than 50,000 square feet, where body, mind and soul regenerate through Eastern and Western experiences. Three pools, saunas and steam rooms evoke ancient thermal baths. Featuring Technogym® equipment, the light-filled fitness area offers rooms for cardio exercise and training 24 hours a day, as well as spaces for breathing, meditation and private classes.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti is the most recent deluxe property to open with assistance from the esteemed Virtuoso Preview program, which offers benefits solely for clients of the network's 20,000 travel advisors. Preview is part of Virtuoso's renowned Hotels & Resorts Program, with more than 1,300 outstanding properties in over 100 countries.

These complimentary advantages at Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti are available only through a Virtuoso travel advisor. Travelers can book directly with an advisor or online at www.virtuoso.com, where they will be matched with an advisor to service the reservation and other aspects of the trip. To locate an advisor, visit https://www.virtuoso.com/advisors#.

About Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti

Lefay Resorts was born in 2006 from the vision of Domenico Alcide and Lilian Leali, founders of Air Dolomiti regional airline, which was sold to Lufthansa in March 2003. The group was founded with the aim of becoming the international standard for luxury wellness travel through a collection of eco-resorts which embody Italian style and living and the Lefay concept of luxury. With Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, the brand furthers its expansion strategy which envisages, on one hand, the completion of its portfolio in Italy (a third property is planned for Tuscany) and, on the other, expansion in Central Europe through management or lease contracts in cooperation with partners who share the same values.

