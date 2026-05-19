Leftbank Art Launches Bespoke Art-Driven Wallcoverings

Introducing Immersive repeatable wallcovering solutions designed for residential, hospitality, and commercial environments

LA MIRADA, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leftbank Art® announces the launch of its new wallcovering collection, an expansion into immersive, art-driven surfaces designed for hospitality, commercial, and residential environments.

Bohemian Threads Wallcover Leafy Tesselation Wallcovering

As the design industry reembraces walls as expressive, architectural elements, wallcoverings are gaining renewed prominence. Once considered traditional, they are now central to immersive, design-forward experiences. From modern residences to boutique hospitality environments to large-scale commercial projects, walls are no longer passive backdrops. They are becoming the foundation of immersive spaces.

Leftbank Art enters this movement with a vision to redefine wallcoverings through art-led surfaces designed for both creative impact and execution at scale.

Unlike conventional wallpaper, Leftbank Art wallcoverings pair original artwork with a curated range of substrates, from refined textures and smooth matte finishes to commercial-grade materials, PVC-free options, removable applications, and specialty dimensional surfaces. The introduction of DIMENSE wallcovering technology adds a new layer of innovation, allowing for digitally embossed textures that bring depth and tactility to each design. Combined with repeatable patterns and scalable production capabilities, the collection supports consistent execution across multi-location and large-format environments.

"This launch reflects a broader shift in design. Wallcoverings are no longer an afterthought, they are a defining element of how a space is experienced," said Kelley Ireland, Sales Director and Hospitality Business Development at Leftbank Art. "By combining original artwork, repeatable patterns, and dimensional surface technology, we give designers the ability to create immersive spaces that feel personal in residential settings and memorable in hospitality environments, all while maintaining creative freedom and production confidence."

Produced in California, the collection supports architects, designers, and project teams from concept through production. Whether specifying for private residences, hospitality, healthcare, or corporate environments the focus remains the same: craftsmanship, scalability, and innovation.

Wallcoverings are taking their place at the center of design, where art, material, and environment come together to shape how a space feels.

Leftbank Art invites designers and clients to lead this next chapter in immersive surface design.

To explore the full wallcovering launch, visit:

https://leftbankart.com/wallcoveringinfo

For more information, visit leftbankart.com.

About Leftbank Art

Leftbank Art is a creative studio specializing in custom art solutions for residential, hospitality, and commercial environments. Rooted in craftsmanship and driven by collaboration, Leftbank Art partners with designers, architects, brands, and project teams to create work that integrates seamlessly into the built environment. Every piece is produced in-house in California, ensuring quality, consistency, and a made-to-order approach that supports both creative vision and project execution.

California Crafted.

Media Contact:

Melissa Cunningham

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

562.623.9328

leftbankart.com

SOURCE Leftbank Art