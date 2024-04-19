Lefty's Cheesesteaks' Expansion Continues in Ohio

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefty's Cheesesteaks took another huge step forward in our rapid expansion and growth as one of the fastest, hottest and highest quality fast casual food franchises in the United States.

Founder Sam Berry and Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson enjoying the University Heights Location Grand Opening with Mayor Brennan Lefty's Owner and Founder, Sam Berry

We are proud of the immediate and impactful launch of our latest franchise in the great city of Cleveland where we have partnered with Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's also an equity owner in the company. A Pro Bowl selection, first-round draft pick and former national champion, Watson and Lefty's founder and CEO Sam Berry proudly embraced the community last week during our grand opening at 2115 South Taylor Road in University Heights, Ohio 44118.

As incredibly satisfied customers enjoyed our trademark food while being warmly greeted by Watson and Berry with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski attending in support of his star player, the great people of Ohio patiently lined up out of the door for hours in anticipation of this outstanding beginning of our planned expansion into the Ohio market statewide.

Additionally, University Heights Mayor Michael Brennan honored Lefty's Cheesesteaks and Watson by declaring by official proclamation it as "Lefty's Cheesesteaks Day."

"The energy was magnetic, vibrant and surreal," Berry said. "It was truly an amazing accomplishment for Lefty's Cheesesteaks to display our great product and to watch people for the first time indulge in our delicious food. It was an amazing, lifetime opportunity for many fans to meet a superstar athlete and national champion and All-Pro quarterback in Deshaun Watson, a day they will remember and cherish forever. Many kids from the Deshaun Watson charitable foundation also showed up as we gave away food, gifts and memorabilia to commemorate this moment.

"None of this could have been possible without my wonderful staff and corporate team that worked tirelessly to make sure this launch went off without a hitch as we received rave reviews from the community. Their professionalism, consistency and efficiency elevated the brand in a new market and continued our long-standing tradition of customer-friendly business that we're defined by. It was the icing on the cake to know that the city is being led by such a true professional in Mayor Brennan. His colleagues and other city officials were nothing short of amazing, which fully displays the great leadership of Mayor Brennan. We appreciate him so much."

Lefty's was founded in Michigan with a corporate headquarters for its nationwide operations that's based in Southfield, Michigan.

We are proud to continue to innovate and reorganize as an even stronger business following the adjustments we instituted during the pandemic as we execute the start of our planned expansion throughout the great state of Ohio where we have now planted our flag in the Cleveland market. This franchise is the first of many locations we plan to launch in Ohio.

April 4, 2024 just marks the beginning of our path to success in Northeast Ohio.

"Whereas, we may all be living in a right-handed world, but we are now invited into Sam Berry's left-handed oasis here on Cedar-Taylor -- and as Sam says, 'If you don't eat left, you don't eat right,'" Mayor Brennan stated in his official proclamation.

Our outstanding product speaks for itself with our high-quality steak, fresh vegetables and our famously imported Amorosa buns. Other signature items include our Sam's cheesesteak, our Southpaw with the hot crushed Cheetos on the top, our freshly rolled cheesesteaks and corn beef egg rolls, regular, curly and loaded fries, signature cheesecakes and milkshakes and our partnership with Pepsi products available for our valued customers.

Watson said his favorite item is The Southpaw: a cheesesteak that features grilled onions, white American cheese, cheese sauce and crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's amazing," Watson said during the official launch that was attended by his friends and family. "People came out and supported. The food has been amazing. People have been enjoying it. Me and Sam met back in 2019 and we've been brothers and business partners ever since. Once I got traded to Cleveland, I told him this was one of the first things I wanted to do is open one in Cleveland so we can give opportunities for jobs, but also for people to try the food."

Berry echoed that sentiment and is proud to be partnered with Watson in this latest business venture.

"I'm extremely excited and so is Deshaun for us to expand into the backyard of where the company was founded in the state of Michigan," Berry said in a statement. "And it makes great sense seeing as we're expanding the correct way with market research and logistics with our food supply vendor Miceli and Oldfield as our partners in this business venture. My friendship, partnership and brotherhood with Deshaun means everything to me. We embarked on this journey four years ago and our plan was to always turn Lefty's into a national chain. And our focus hasn't changed both on and off the field."

Lefty's now has multiple locations across the country, including three locations inside the Detroit Lions' Ford Field where we have a partnership with NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

"I intend on also focusing on getting inside concession stands everywhere such as airports, stadiums and other venues across the nation and international locations," Berry said. "The ultimate goal is to be one of the top franchises in America and in the world. This is another great step toward that goal."

