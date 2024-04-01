Lefty's Cheesesteaks Lands in The Land

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lefty's Cheesesteaks, one of the fastest and highest quality fast casual food franchises in the United States, is proud to announce our expansion into the rapidly growing Cleveland area.

Lefty's Owner and Founder, Sam Berry Left Lefty's Owner Sam Berry with Deshaun Watson

Lefty's, which has a corporate headquarters for its nationwide operations based in Southfield, Michigan, continued to innovate and reorganize as an even stronger business following the adjustments we instituted during the pandemic, plans to expand throughout the Ohio market statewide. And we are thrilled and excited to begin this expansion by planting our flag in the great city of Cleveland.

Lefty's founder and CEO Sam Berry and Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, an equity owner and Pro Bowl selection and former first-round draft pick and national champion at Clemson, are launching a corporate-owned, fast-casual Lefty's Cheesesteaks location at 2115 South Taylor Road in University Heights, Ohio 44118. This is the first of many in Ohio.

On April 4,2024, Lefty's will open its first of many locations in the state of Ohio. Berry and Watson along with friends and family plan to celebrate the historic launch together on this day with considerable enthusiasm as we open our doors to the great people of Northeast Ohio.

"I'm extremely excited and so is Deshaun for us to expand into the backyard of where the company was founded in the state of Michigan," Berry said in a statement. "And it makes great sense seeing as we're expanding the correct way with market research and logistics with our food supply vendor Miceli and Oldfield as our partners in this business venture.

"My friendship, partnership and brotherhood with Deshaun means everything to me. We embarked on this journey four years ago and our plan was to always turn Lefty's into a national chain. And our focus hasn't changed both on and off the field."

Most importantly, our outstanding product speaks for itself with our high-quality steak, fresh vegetables and our famously imported Amorosa buns. Other signature items include our Sam's cheesesteak, our Southpaw with the hot crushed Cheetos on the top, our freshly rolled cheesesteaks and corn beef egg rolls, regular, curly and loaded fries, signature cheesecakes and milk shakes and our partnership with Pepsi products.

"What separates Lefty's from most brands is that Lefty's has a unique brand and that's cheesesteaks," Berry said. "Every time one of our wonderful customers comes to Lefty's they are greeted and treated as if they were our own family. We have a focused menu that allows us to concentrate better on perfecting these menu items we are so proud of. It makes it easier and greater to execute efficiently, consistently and professionally as humanly possible. At Lefty's we offer a family-friendly, unforgettable food experience that will leave you craving for more."

Lefty's has multiple locations across the country, including three locations inside the Detroit Lions' Ford Field where we have a partnership with NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

"I intend on also focusing on getting inside concession stands everywhere such as airports, stadiums and other venues across the nation and international locations," Berry said. "The ultimate goal is to be one of the top franchises in America and in the world."

