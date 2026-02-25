Legacy EV and CoreCivic Launch EV Workforce Training Program at Red Rock Correctional Center

ELOY, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy EV has officially launched its electric vehicle workforce training program at Red Rock Correctional Center in partnership with CoreCivic. Following a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, the program is now operational, with participants already engaged in hands-on instruction.

The initiative prepares justice-impacted individuals for careers not only in the EV industry, but across the broader clean energy economy, advanced manufacturing, and modern transportation sectors. As electrification continues to reshape infrastructure and skilled trades, building a qualified workforce is essential.

The program begins with Legacy EV's High Voltage Level 1 (HVL1) Electrical Awareness course, providing foundational electrical literacy and safety training. Participants who complete this prerequisite advance into a 12-week EV Technician curriculum delivered by trained on-site instructors in a state-of-the-art, brand-agnostic training lab.

Legacy EV trained facility instructors and helped establish modern lab infrastructure designed to serve hundreds of participants annually, with long-term plans to scale the program further.

"Everyone deserves the chance to build a better future," said Rob Ward, Founder and CEO of Legacy EV. "This program is about more than electric vehicles—it's about restoring confidence, creating purpose, and opening doors to meaningful careers in a rapidly growing industry. By bringing cutting-edge EV training inside Red Rock Correctional Center, we're investing in people, believing in their potential, and proving that innovation and second chances can move our communities forward together."

Access to meaningful, gainful employment remains one of the strongest predictors of successful reentry and reduced recidivism. By equipping participants with in-demand technical skills and high-voltage safety competencies, the program creates real pathways into industries experiencing sustained growth.

Legacy EV remains committed to expanding workforce development initiatives that prepare individuals for the evolving electrical and electrified economy — ensuring opportunity keeps pace with innovation.

