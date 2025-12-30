Legacy EV and the United Nations Launch First Phase of Guyana's Electric-Vehicle Workforce Training Program

Multi-day EV training delivered to first cohort of Guyanese technicians under the nation's Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030

PHOENIX, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy EV has officially launched the first phase of a major electric-vehicle workforce development program in Guyana, delivered in partnership with the United Nations as part of the country's national Just Energy Transition Project.

The collaboration, formalized earlier this year, supports Guyana's ambitious Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030) — a national plan that positions the country as a regional leader in clean energy, sustainable growth, and future-ready job creation.

Last week, Legacy EV completed a multi-day, hands-on EV training program for over 20 Guyanese trainees. Participants received high-voltage safety instruction, EV systems education, and practical demonstrations that lay the foundation for a skilled EV workforce. This marks the first operational step in a multi-year partnership focused on preparing Guyana for the transition to electric mobility.

During the trip, Legacy EV worked closely with UN teams, government partners, and technical leaders to:

Deliver classroom and hands-on EV instruction to the first cohort

Assess national workforce and training needs

Support long-term curriculum planning

Align EV education pathways with LCDS 2030 goals

Help Guyana proactively prepare its workforce for a rapidly shifting global industry

Guyana's LCDS 2030 outlines the country's plan to integrate renewable energy, strengthen EV adoption, and expand economic opportunities through a low-carbon future. The UN's Just Energy Transition Project reinforces these objectives by supporting local capacity-building and skills training.

"Guyana isn't waiting for EVs to arrive; they're planning for the jobs and opportunities that come with them," said Mavrick Knoles, President of Legacy EV. "Their foresight is something every country can learn from."

This partnership also establishes a model Legacy EV hopes to replicate with other countries preparing for large-scale transportation electrification.

