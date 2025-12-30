Legacy EV and the United Nations Launch First Phase of Guyana's Electric-Vehicle Workforce Training Program

News provided by

Legacy EV

Dec 30, 2025, 10:15 ET

Multi-day EV training delivered to first cohort of Guyanese technicians under the nation's Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030

PHOENIX, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy EV has officially launched the first phase of a major electric-vehicle workforce development program in Guyana, delivered in partnership with the United Nations as part of the country's national Just Energy Transition Project.

The collaboration, formalized earlier this year, supports Guyana's ambitious Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030) — a national plan that positions the country as a regional leader in clean energy, sustainable growth, and future-ready job creation.

Last week, Legacy EV completed a multi-day, hands-on EV training program for over 20 Guyanese trainees. Participants received high-voltage safety instruction, EV systems education, and practical demonstrations that lay the foundation for a skilled EV workforce. This marks the first operational step in a multi-year partnership focused on preparing Guyana for the transition to electric mobility.

During the trip, Legacy EV worked closely with UN teams, government partners, and technical leaders to:

  • Deliver classroom and hands-on EV instruction to the first cohort
  • Assess national workforce and training needs
  • Support long-term curriculum planning
  • Align EV education pathways with LCDS 2030 goals
  • Help Guyana proactively prepare its workforce for a rapidly shifting global industry

Guyana's LCDS 2030 outlines the country's plan to integrate renewable energy, strengthen EV adoption, and expand economic opportunities through a low-carbon future. The UN's Just Energy Transition Project reinforces these objectives by supporting local capacity-building and skills training.

"Guyana isn't waiting for EVs to arrive; they're planning for the jobs and opportunities that come with them," said Mavrick Knoles, President of Legacy EV. "Their foresight is something every country can learn from."

This partnership also establishes a model Legacy EV hopes to replicate with other countries preparing for large-scale transportation electrification.

About Legacy EV
Legacy EV is a leading provider of electric-vehicle education, technical training, and conversion expertise. Through hands-on instruction, industry-recognized curriculum, and real-world EV projects, Legacy EV equips technicians, educators, governments, and fleets with the skills needed for the global shift to electric mobility. Learn more at legacyev.com.

Media Contact:
Nate Hurst
[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy EV

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Legacy EV and SmarterHelp Partner to Power the Next Generation of the EV Workforce

Legacy EV , a leader in electric vehicle education and conversion technology, has partnered with SmarterHelp, an independent workforce development...
Legacy EV Expands EV Innovators Club Nationwide, Bringing Hands-On EV Education to Classrooms

Legacy EV Expands EV Innovators Club Nationwide, Bringing Hands-On EV Education to Classrooms

After a highly successful pilot program in Arizona, Legacy EV is launching its groundbreaking EV Innovators Club nationwide, offering middle school...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Utilities

Utilities

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics