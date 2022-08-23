Legacy Expeditions Announces the Triple 7 Expedition: 7 Skydives - 7 Continents - 7 Days

Folds of Honor to benefit from Record- breaking expedition to raise $7M for the military foundation to provide educational scholarships for spouses and children of service members

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Expeditions, a veteran-owned extreme expedition company, is raising awareness and inspiring action to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through their upcoming global expedition, Triple 7, in January 2023. The seven-day, record-breaking skydiving adventure includes seven skydives across seven continents to raise $7 million for educational scholarships for military families.

The expedition, supported by Complete Parachute Solutions, begins at the bottom of the world at Union Glacier Camp, Antarctica. Then travels to Punta Arenas, Chile; Cape Town, South Africa; Perth, Australia; the United Arab Emirates, Barcelona, Spain; ending in Tampa, Florida, home of the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Through this arduous journey, Dr. Kirk Parsley, Navy SEAL and Navy Doctor (ret.), will be monitoring the skydivers to assess the impact on the performance and physiology for future research on the body's wellbeing under extreme conditions.

Legacy Expeditions, sponsors, and partners believe in the concept called Post-Traumatic Growth - that combat made us more respectful, kind, and empathetic to our fellow man and fueled Global War on Terrorism veterans to live life to the fullest. Triple 7 will:

Attempt to raise $7M in donations and awareness for Folds of Honor.

in donations and awareness for Folds of Honor. Highlight the incredible accomplishments of US Combat Veterans from the Global War on Terrorism by sharing positive stories about resilience, learning, and growth from combat.

Elevate our sponsors' commitment to the nation's veterans and their families. Current corporate sponsors for Triple 7 Expedition are Frog Fuel, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Men's Journal, Complete Parachute Solutions, Ventus Respiratory, Resco Instruments, Talent War Group, Salomon, and Fieldcraft Survival. If interested in sponsoring the Triple 7 Expedition, please contact Legacy Expeditions at [email protected] .

. Lay the groundwork for future extreme expeditions facilitating the mental and spiritual reawakening of the countless veterans in need.

Mike Sarraille, Founder of Legacy Expeditions explains, "It is exciting to watch my brothers and sisters in arms come home and influence positive change in our nation that reflects and honors the memory of those we lost on the battlefield. Actions speak louder than words, and Legacy Expeditions will tighten those bonds through extreme experiences for veterans who need a physical, mental, and spiritual recharge while raising money for great causes."

"We are grateful to Legacy Expeditions for undertaking the momentous task to raise awareness and funds for academic scholarships for military dependents," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder, and CEO of Folds of Honor. "They clearly understand the importance of an education and know firsthand how it can benefit the military families we serve."

The Firm is founded and run by retired Tier One Special Operators, Navy SEAL (ret.), former Recon Marine and CEO of Talent War Group, Mike Sarraille and Navy SEAL (ret.), and former wingsuit world record holder Andy Stumpf. Also joining this expedition are expedition lead Fred Williams, former Navy SEAL and President/CEO of Complete Parachute Solutions; expedition assistant lead, Nick Kush, Navy EOD (ret.); Robert Keller, retired Army Tier One operator; Mike Glover, Army Special Forces (ret.) and founder of Fieldcraft Survival; Evan Hafer, former Army Special Forces and Founder of Black Rifle Coffee Company; Glenn Cowan, retired Canada JTF-2 operator and CEO of ONE9 Venture Capital; and Jim Wigginton, former Marine and Private Equity executive, and current world record holder of the "7 Continent Tandem Record" that Triple 7 expedition plans to break.

A documentary crew will follow the expedition team led by the famous writer, director, and producer of The Blair Witch Project, Dan Myrick, and Kristian Krempel, a film and entertainment industry executive.

Previous expeditions include their 2022 Iceland Expedition, Viking Sky, and 2021 Mt. Everest Expedition.

Legacy Expeditions is an adventure capital firm founded to bring adrenaline-filled expeditions to life while honoring the memories and legacies of America's fallen and Allied Troops lost during the Global War on Terrorism. Additionally, to learn about previous and future expeditions visit legacyexpeditions.net.

Sponsors for Legacy Expeditions include: Talent War Group, Men's Journal, RP Strength, ATTA, Boost Oxygen, Tecovas, Complete Parachute Solutions, Kapsul, and Corvus Janitorial Systems.

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling more than $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org. The specific contribution link for Triple 7 Expedition can be found here.

Tamara Colbert, PR, c: 626-244-5571, e: [email protected]

