Legacy Handcraft Announces Official Launch of Consolidated Brand and Website

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Handcraft today announced the official launch of its new brand identity and website, LegacyHandcraft.com. The new brand unites Urban Legacy and Lancaster Handcraft under one name, consolidating operations and offering customers a single destination for Murphy Beds and handcrafted wood furniture.

A Unified Brand with Shared Heritage

Legacy Handcraft combines the woodworking expertise and reputation of two established Pennsylvania furniture makers. The consolidation reflects a continued focus on handcrafted furniture and space-saving solutions while maintaining the traditions of quality and durability associated with both brands.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the best of Urban Legacy and Lancaster Handcraft together as Legacy Handcraft! The intense focus on quality craftsmanship, locally made products and excellent service has been the same for both companies, and we believe it will only get better as we come together and grow." - Legacy Handcraft Team

What Customers Can Expect

Murphy Beds : A product category specializing in space-saving design, built with hardwood materials

: A product category specializing in space-saving design, built with hardwood materials Handcrafted Furniture : Dining tables, storage solutions, and custom wood pieces produced in Pennsylvania workshops

: Dining tables, storage solutions, and custom wood pieces produced in Pennsylvania workshops Simplified Shopping: A single website offering consistent quality and design under one unified identity

Industry Context

Murphy Beds and other space-saving furniture solutions have grown in demand as homeowners and renters look to maximize living areas. According to a report from Furniture Today, multifunctional furniture categories, including wall beds, have seen notable consumer interest in the U.S. market, reflecting shifts in urban living and home design preferences (source: Furniture Today).

About Legacy Handcraft

Legacy Handcraft is a wood furniture company specializing in handcrafted furniture and Murphy Beds. Formed through the merger of Urban Legacy and Lancaster Handcraft, the company draws on Amish woodworking traditions while addressing the needs of today's homes. Legacy Handcraft provides durable, space-saving, and custom wood furniture to customers across the United States.

Media Contact

Aidan Miller

Email: [email protected]

Position: Project Director & Director of Custom Sales

SOURCE Legacy Handcraft