Legacy Handcraft Announces Unified Brand and Website Ahead of the Holiday Season

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Handcraft today announced the official launch of its unified brand identity and new website, LegacyHandcraft.com. The company brings together Urban Legacy and Lancaster Handcraft under one name, consolidating two Pennsylvania woodworking brands with a shared focus on handcrafted furniture and Murphy Beds.

A Consolidated Brand Built on Woodworking Heritage

Legacy Handcraft combines the experience and craftsmanship of its predecessor brands while offering customers a simplified way to explore space-saving furniture solutions. The new website serves as a central platform for handcrafted Murphy beds, cabinet beds, and custom wood furniture produced in Pennsylvania workshops.

"Formalizing our merge into Legacy Handcraft allows us to present a single, clear identity while continuing the woodworking traditions that have shaped both brands," said a spokesperson for the Legacy Handcraft Team. "Our focus remains on delivering durable handcrafted furniture suited for the needs of modern homes."

Why Convertible Furniture Is Becoming a Holiday Essential

As more Americans balance remote work with holiday hosting, multifunctional furniture continues to gain traction. Research from Furniture Today notes that interest in convertible and space-saving furniture solutions has increased as living spaces evolve to accommodate hybrid work and family needs (source: Furniture Today).

Murphy beds and cabinet beds provide a practical way to transition home offices, dens, and multipurpose rooms into guest-ready spaces during peak hosting season.

Guest-Focused Benefits

Murphy Beds made from hardwood materials for strength and stability

made from hardwood materials for strength and stability Cabinet Beds designed for small spaces and hybrid work households

designed for small spaces and hybrid work households Handcrafted Furniture built to support long-term daily use

The Space-Saving Trend in U.S. Homes

Shifts in home design have placed new emphasis on multifunctionality. The National Association of Home Builders reports that average new-home sizes have continued to trend downward since 2021, reflecting a growing demand for flexible layouts and compact furnishings (NAHB).

Legacy Handcraft's product offerings are aligned with this trend, enabling homeowners to maximize available space without sacrificing utility or comfort.

Why Handcrafted Furniture Remains in Demand

U.S. consumers are increasingly seeking long-lasting alternatives to mass-produced or fast furniture. According to Statista, more than half of American buyers prefer furniture made from natural materials, reflecting an interest in durability and sustainability.

Legacy Handcraft's made-to-order approach supports these preferences by offering pieces crafted with longevity in mind.

What Customers Can Expect

Murphy Beds : A signature product category designed for modern living

: A signature product category designed for modern living Handcrafted Furniture : Custom dining, storage, and home pieces built in Pennsylvania

: Custom dining, storage, and home pieces built in Pennsylvania Unified Experience: One brand, one website, and a consistent product line

For more information, visit LegacyHandcraft.com.

About Legacy Handcraft

Legacy Handcraft is a wood furniture company specializing in handcrafted furniture and Murphy Beds. Formed through the merger of Urban Legacy and Lancaster Handcraft, the company draws on Amish woodworking traditions while addressing the needs of today's homes. Legacy Handcraft provides durable, space-saving, and custom wood furniture to customers across the United States.

Media Contact

Aidan Miller

Email: [email protected]

Position: Project Director & Director of Custom Sales

SOURCE Legacy Handcraft