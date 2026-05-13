Legacy Launches "Emerging Leaders in Reproductive Science Award," Dedicating $50,000 to Support the Next Generation of Fertility Specialists

Weekly $1,000 awards will recognize residents and fellows advancing the future of reproductive medicine

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading digital fertility clinic specializing in sperm testing and freezing, today announced they've dedicated over $50,000 to the Emerging Leaders in Reproductive Science Award, a new national recognition program created to support promising physicians and researchers early in their careers.

The Emerging Leaders in Reproductive Science Award grants $1,000 and national recognition to residents and fellows in urology, obstetrics & gynecology, and reproductive endocrinology & infertility. specialties.

The initiative will provide $1,000 awards each week to outstanding residents and fellows training in urology, obstetrics and gynecology, reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI), and related reproductive science specialties. Through this recurring award model, Legacy aims to create sustained visibility and financial support for rising talent dedicated to improving fertility care.

As reproductive health needs continue to grow, the demand for new clinical leaders, researchers, and patient-centered innovators has never been greater. The Emerging Leaders Award was developed to help spotlight individuals already contributing meaningful work while still in training.

Applications are now open, and the first award will be granted on June 1, 2026. Eligible residents and fellows can learn more about selection criteria, submission requirements, and timelines by visiting givelegacy.com/emerging-leaders.

Investing in the future of fertility care

Residents and fellows are often at the front lines of patient care while driving new research, surgical innovation, and improvements in treatment protocols. Yet early-career professionals frequently have limited access to discretionary funding, recognition opportunities, and resources that can accelerate their development.

Legacy created this program to help close that gap.

"Breakthroughs in fertility care don't happen by accident. They come from talented clinicians and scientists willing to challenge convention and improve outcomes," said Khaled Kteily, founder & CEO of Legacy. "We're proud to launch an award that celebrates early-career standouts who are already helping shape the future of reproductive medicine."

Supporting future specialists today benefits patients tomorrow

Infertility affects millions of individuals and couples. More people are seeking proactive, evidence-based fertility guidance and preservation services earlier in life. But many who could benefit from fertility care or preservation still lack access to these services.

By investing directly in trainees, Legacy hopes to encourage continued progress in areas such as:

Male factor infertility diagnosis and treatment

IVF and ART optimization

Fertility preservation before cancer treatment or transition care

Earlier fertility screening and prevention

Reproductive health equity and access

Digital tools that improve patient experience

Unlike one-time scholarship programs, the Emerging Leaders in Reproductive Science Award will be granted weekly, allowing more recipients to be recognized throughout the year.

This rolling format creates recurring opportunities for applicants at different stages of training and enables Legacy to celebrate a broader range of voices and specialties across the reproductive medicine landscape.

Application details

The program is open to eligible US-based residents and fellows in disciplines connected to fertility and reproductive science, including:

Urology

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Applicants may be recognized for a range of achievements, including:

Clinical excellence and patient advocacy

Original research or published work

Innovation in fertility treatment or diagnostics

Leadership within residency or fellowship programs

Expanding access to reproductive care

Selection criteria, submission requirements, and timelines: givelegacy.com/emerging-leaders

About Legacy

Legacy is a modern fertility company focused on sperm testing, sperm freezing, and reproductive health services. Founded to make fertility care more accessible, proactive, and patient-friendly, Legacy partners with individuals, employers, health plans, and clinicians nationwide to help people plan for the future with confidence.

SOURCE Give Legacy, Inc.