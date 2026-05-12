Legacy Launches Upgraded At-Home Fertility Kit Featuring ProteX™ Collection Technology

New partnership with Reproductive Solutions ensures that Legacy offers the most reliable fertility workflows, supporting consistent at-home specimen collection and transport

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading male fertility clinic and at-home sperm testing and cryopreservation platform, today announced the launch of an upgraded at-home semen collection kit featuring the ProteX™ Semen Collection Cup. The ProteX cup was developed in partnership with Reproductive Solutions, a company focused on advanced fertility technologies designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and patient experience.

The Legacy vault will now include a Protex semen collection cup, the most scientifically advanced option for at-home sample collection

The partnership marks the latest step in Legacy's continued investment in scientific rigor, clinical quality, and reproductive technology innovation as demand for at-home male fertility services continues to grow among fertility clinics, urologists, and the U.S. military. The ProteX cup, which retails for $99.95, will be included in every Legacy semen analysis and cryopreservation kit at no extra charge to patients or clinics.

Advancing the at-home fertility experience

Reproductive Solutions develops fertility technologies designed to support specimen handling, reduce handling variability, and designed to maintain controlled transport conditions for reproductive samples.

Its flagship product, the ProteX™ Semen Collection Cup, was specifically engineered to support consistent collection conditions and environment for sperm samples and to improve reliability during transport and handling.

The ProteX cup has been designed to:

Support sample integrity for up to 24 hours under defined conditions

Minimize exposure to external environmental conditions

Reduce leakage risk during transport

Maintain specimen integrity during handling and shipping

Legacy's at-home solution has previously demonstrated industry-leading performance, including approximately 30% faster transit times and an average of 11% greater motility retention versus competing at-home testing options.

Through this partnership, Legacy aims to strengthen the consistency of its at-home collection and transport process while preserving the accessibility and convenience that define modern fertility care.

"The future of fertility care depends on delivering more consistent collection experiences outside traditional clinical settings," said Legacy CEO Khaled Kteily. "ProteX technology represents another meaningful advancement in specimen protection, transport reliability, and overall clinical quality for patients using at-home fertility services."

Clinical data supporting ProteX technology

Published retrospective laboratory and clinical studies have evaluated ProteX-collected samples under defined collection and transport conditions, including assessments of sperm motility characteristics and laboratory processing endpoints.

One retrospective IVF study conducted at Columbia University Fertility Center evaluated more than 1,000 ICSI cycles involving ProteX-collected samples compared with standard specimen collected methods. View publication.

Additional retrospective studies have explored laboratory and early clinical observations associated with at-home collection workflows using ProteX technology.

Continuing Legacy's clinical expansion

The launch of the updated kit, featuring a custom ProteX cup designed in Legacy's signature evergreen branding, represents the latest in a series of investments aimed at strengthening Legacy's clinical and provider-facing offerings.

As interest from fertility clinics, reproductive urologists, research organizations, and military health systems has increased, Legacy has continued expanding its focus on clinical validation, operational excellence, and scientifically rigorous fertility care.

By combining advanced collection technology with Legacy's high-complexity andrology lab and nationwide logistics infrastructure, the company aims to continue setting a new standard for at-home male fertility testing and cryopreservation.

About Legacy

Legacy is the leading male fertility clinic in the United States, offering at-home semen analysis, sperm cryopreservation, DNA fragmentation testing, and post-vasectomy testing. With a CLIA-certified, high-complexity andrology laboratory and one of the largest proprietary datasets in male reproductive health, Legacy is advancing access, data, and innovation in fertility care.

SOURCE Give Legacy, Inc.