Legacy Launches $145 Clinical Semen Analysis, Setting New Price Benchmark

Legacy is also expanding access to sperm DNA fragmentation testing

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading digital male fertility clinic, today announced a revamp of its clinical offering, expanding access to high-quality semen analysis for patients and providers.

Despite male factors contributing to roughly half of infertility cases, sperm testing remains underutilized due to cost and access barriers, and men are frequently sidelined during the fertility journey. Legacy aims to close that gap with clinically-validated, affordable, and data-driven options designed to engage men throughout the process.

Legacy's Basic Semen Analysis uses the same industry-leading, clinically validated collection kit as its Standard and Advanced Analysis options, testing sperm count and motility for just $145.

Today, the company is launching its Basic Semen Analysis. Priced at just $145, the product leverages Legacy's mail-in process, delivering industry-leading time-to-analysis and superior motility preservation compared to competing options, resulting in more accurate and reliable results for patients.

The launch builds on recent lower-cost offerings, including post-vasectomy semen analysis (PVSA) and Legacy's proprietary Sperm Insights product.

These changes reflect Legacy's broader strategy to increase accessibility to male fertility testing — particularly for individuals paying out-of-pocket — and to deliver a more comprehensive, flexible solution for clinics across the United States.

Introducing the industry's most affordable mail-in semen analysis

Legacy is launching its diagnostic-grade Basic Semen Analysis at $145, establishing a new benchmark for affordability without compromising clinical quality.

The Basic Semen Analysis provides a highly accessible entry point for individuals seeking proactive fertility data, particularly those early in family planning who may not have insurance coverage for testing.

Despite its lower cost, the Basic Semen Analysis maintains Legacy's high-performance standards and includes key clinical parameters:

Volume

Count

Concentration

Motility, including estimated initial motility

Progressive motility

The Basic Semen Analysis excludes morphology, allowing for a streamlined, cost-effective option while preserving critical diagnostic value.

Expanding access to sperm DNA fragmentation testing

In another move that improves affordability of male fertility care, Legacy clinician partners and patients can now access Advanced Semen Analysis, which includes DNA fragmentation testing, for just $495.

This adjustment reflects growing clinical demand for DNA fragmentation analysis, particularly among reproductive endocrinologists and urologists. Legacy is the highest volume provider of DNA fragmentation testing nationwide.

Additionally, starting this month, patients that have previously completed a standard semen analysis will be able to order a stand-alone DNA fragmentation test at a lower price point.

Delivering the most comprehensive clinical offering in male fertility

These updates are part of a broader effort positioning Legacy as the most comprehensive and flexible male fertility solution for clinics nationwide.

Legacy now offers a full spectrum of services for clinics and patients, including three tiers of semen analysis (Basic, Standard, Advanced), a proprietary Sperm Insights data product, PVSA, DNA fragmentation testing, STI testing, supplements, clinical consultations, and multi-geographic cryogenic storage, all starting with an at-home sample collection kit.

Combined with industry-leading logistics and kit performance — including 30% faster turnaround times and 11% higher motility preservation than competitors — Legacy enables providers to tailor solutions to the specific needs of their patients.

"Male fertility is still dramatically under-tested, despite being a factor in nearly half of infertility cases. Cost and access have been major barriers, and this is a step toward changing that," said Dr. Scott Lundy, Chief Medical Officer at Legacy.

A continued commitment to accessibility and innovation

Legacy continues to redefine male reproductive healthcare through a combination of clinical excellence, advanced technology, and patient-centric design. By lowering costs and expanding its product suite, the company is advancing its mission to make fertility testing more accessible, actionable, and widely adopted.

These updates are now available to Legacy's clinic partners and patients nationwide.

About Legacy

Legacy is the leading digital male fertility clinic, offering at-home sperm testing, cryopreservation, and advanced analysis. With a mission to make fertility care more accessible, Legacy combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to empower individuals to understand and take control of their reproductive health.

SOURCE Give Legacy, Inc.