Legacy Raises $10M Series A to Make Male Fertility Services Accessible to All

"Legacy is taking a patient first perspective on the large growing and changing fertility market. As we have seen in Ro, putting the patient first and building trust is a key part of any relationship and it is especially important in healthcare," stated Rick Heitzmann.

Legacy serves as a digital-first solution for male fertility. Incubated at Harvard and backed by the world's leading male fertility experts, the company now offers an industry-leading suite of products including sperm testing, sperm improvement, sperm freezing, DNA fragmentation, and tele-health consults to clients.

Additionally, the company has partnered with the nation's largest insurers to create a new vertical that covers Legacy's services. Today, New York State residents are likely to be covered by their insurance, and by the end of 2021, 35% of all Americans will have access to sperm testing and storage through their insurers. For details on coverage visit givelegacy.com/insurance/.

"Accessibility is one of our core values. We believe every person who produces sperm should be able to test, improve, and preserve their fertility. By operating at scale, we already charge prices less than half of traditional fertility clinics. And our first-of-their-kind partnerships with national insurers mean more people than ever before will get covered -- with zero dollars out of pocket!" said Khaled Kteily, Founder & CEO of Legacy.

Legacy provides access to a diverse range of clients, including couples trying to conceive, males going through chemotherapy or testosterone replacement therapy, transgender individuals looking to preserve their sperm, and military families hedging against dangerous deployments. Legacy is equally focused on its internal diversity, and with half of its employees being female, Legacy brings a unique perspective to how men and women think about family planning.

WHY EVERY MALE SHOULD TEST AND PRESERVE THEIR SPERM TODAY

Ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 18 to 24), Legacy's goal is to both destigmatize and transform the dialogue around male fertility. While fertility is traditionally positioned as a women's issue, men are equally likely to be the cause of infertility in couples. In fact, recent studies show sperm count has declined globally by more than 50% in the last 40 years, and endocrine disruptors may be permanently affecting our ability to reproduce. By starting with an at-home sperm test, couples can avoid invasive, expensive female fertility tests and possibly skip IVF altogether. Armed with the knowledge of sperm efficacy and integrity, clients can preserve their sperm for the future via Legacy's multi-geography cryopreservation services. In doing so, Legacy empowers men and trans-gender women with a range of science-first services for each step on their unique journey to parenthood.

HOW LEGACY WORKS: PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Legacy's mail-in kit revolutionizes the traditional process for males, making sperm analysis and storage easier, more convenient, and affordable from the comfort of your home. It's simple—no liquid nitrogen, pipettes, or clunky shipping tanks required. This allows men to get information about their sperm without awkwardly needing to visit an expensive clinic or specialty lab.

A Legacy test kit is shipped directly to the client to produce a sample in the privacy of their home before sending it back for clinical-level analysis, now with the option to test sperm DNA fragmentation. Each client receives a full fertility report that analyzes volume, count, concentration, motility, and morphology, as well as the option to freeze their deposit at world-class cryogenic storage facilities. A process that was once anxiety ridden is now stress free, easy and empowering.

Legacy's Sperm DNA Fragmentation analysis is available as a $195 add-on to their traditional semen analysis (For Today package $195), and is included in their For Tomorrow ($995) and Forever ($3,995) packages. For more information visit How It Works .

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Give Legacy, Inc. is the leading digital fertility clinic for men. Founded in 2018 out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Legacy is a Y-Combinator backed startup working toward rebalancing the responsibility of family planning by providing at-home sperm testing and storage solutions. Since winning TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, Legacy has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Forbes. The team brings international experience in male fertility, health care policy, and business with a world-class advisory board. For more information visit givelegacy.com .

ABOUT FIRSTMARK CAPITAL

FirstMark Capital is a leading technology investor based in New York City. Our mission is to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world by solving meaningful problems. We have built a deeply engaged community among the extraordinary teams in our network to spread ideas and opportunities. We are privileged to work alongside the founders of remarkable businesses like Pinterest, Shopify, DraftKings, Riot Games, Airbnb, and dozens more. Learn more and become part of our network at firstmarkcap.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jack Taylor PR

Ross Fenton

[email protected]

415-722-3489

SOURCE Legacy

Related Links

https://www.givelegacy.com/

