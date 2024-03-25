Legacy's Research Team Announces Publication of 9th paper

Latest research is among a string of initiatives by Legacy to advance the field of male fertility

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Legacy's ongoing initiative to advance the field of male fertility, the team is proud to announce its 9th publication, to be published in the upcoming volume of the Journal of Urology. The paper covers the correlation between socioeconomic status and male fertility, revealing concerning trends that demand attention and additional research.

This is the latest in a string of initiatives by Legacy, overseen by its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ramy Abou Ghayda, to support work that will help shed new insights into the field. These initiatives include supporting external research with funding, most recently to Dr. Russ Hauser at Harvard University. It includes grant giving, most recently by funding the ASRM Legacy Grant, which in 2023 was awarded to Dr. Audrey Gaskins. It also includes the use of Legacy's anonymized and aggregated data for the purposes of supporting researchers at academic institutions, most recently with this paper, published by researchers at University Hospitals.

In this vein, Legacy is proud to have announced additions to its Advisory Board, including Dr. Michael Eisenberg at Stanford University, continuing to position Legacy as the leading male fertility clinic in the country.

The study itself, titled "The Association of Socioeconomic Status with Semen Parameters in a Cohort of Men in the United States", demonstrates that men residing in more economically deprived areas are at a higher risk of experiencing deteriorated semen parameters. This finding poses critical implications for public health, emphasizing the necessity of addressing social, economic, and healthcare disparities to mitigate the adverse effects on male fertility.

"Legacy's commitment to providing affordable, convenient, and inclusive access to fertility care addresses disparities in reproductive health.," remarked Dr. Ramy Abou Ghayda, Chief Medical Officer at Legacy. "On top of that, their continued research initiatives have been critical in advancing the field and have helped us better understand the evolving nuances of male fertility."

Commenting on their role, the CEO and Founder of Legacy, Khaled Kteily stated, "Legacy is dedicated to improving fertility care by not only offering accessible solutions but by supporting research initiatives across the field. By better understanding the social determinants of fertility health, we aim to foster a more knowledgeable and equitable landscape in reproductive medicine."

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Legacy is the largest male fertility clinic in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce costs and drive better outcomes by prioritizing male-factor fertility. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, allowing customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and cryopreserve their sperm without leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States and is the only digital fertility clinic to offer both post-thaw analysis and multi-site storage for maximum viability and security of all samples. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com.

SOURCE Legacy