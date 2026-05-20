Legado Advises Diversified Energy Corporation's $850,000,000 ABS XII Refinancing

Legado advises Diversified Energy Corporation's 12th asset-backed securitization transaction, refinancing approximately 14,000 wellbores across the Mid-Continent region.

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legado Capital Advisors ("Legado"), an independent advisory and capital solutions firm, is pleased to have acted as advisor on Diversified Energy Corporation's (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) $850 million ABS XII refinancing transaction. Legado served as Structuring Agent and Rating Advisor to Diversified Energy Corporation.

The transaction refinanced Diversified's Maverick ABS, ABS VI, and certain credit facility assets through a master trust securitization structure into $850 million ABS XII collateralized by approximately 14,000 producing wellbores located across the Mid-Continent region.

"We are honored to continue supporting Diversified in its long-term asset consolidation and capital optimization strategy," said Victor Mendoza, Head of Legado Capital Advisors. "This 12th issuance reflects Diversified's continued leadership within the oil and gas ABS market and provides an opportunity to further optimize the Company's capital structure and overall cost of capital."

Diversified Energy has completed twelve ABS transactions to date, establishing itself as the most active and experienced issuer within the upstream oil and gas securitization market.

About Legado Capital Advisors

Legado Capital Advisors is an advisory and capital solutions firm specializing in structured finance, strategic transactions, investor positioning, and capital markets execution across the energy sector. The firm combines deep technical expertise, industry relationships, and transaction execution experience to help clients optimize capital structures and pursue long-term value creation initiatives.

Securities are offered through Finalis Securities LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Legado Capital Advisors, LLC is not a registered broker-dealer. Finalis Securities LLC and Legado Capital Advisors, LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

Contact: Kimberly Salinas, [email protected]

SOURCE Legado Capital Advisors, LLC