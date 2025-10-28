Legal 1031 Exchange Services Hires Tarra Chen as Exchange Director for the Mid-Atlantic Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC ("Legal 1031"), a leading provider of national qualified intermediary services and a division of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), is pleased to announce that Tarra Chen, Esq., has joined the company as Exchange Director. Chen will serve clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, providing specialist guidance and education on IRC §1031 tax-deferred exchanges.

"Tarra's legal background and transactional experience make her an exceptional addition to our team," said Todd R. Pajonas, Esq., President of Legal 1031. "Her work with complex real estate portfolios, zoning and title compliance gives her a unique ability to support our clients with precision and insight."

Matthew K. Scheriff, CPA, Legal 1031 Executive Vice President added, "Tarra's professionalism and deep understanding of real estate law are exactly what our clients and their advisors need when navigating the intricacies of 1031 exchanges. Her presence in the Mid-Atlantic region will help us continue to grow and support investors in this important market."

"I'm excited to join Legal 1031 and help clients and their advisors navigate the complexities of 1031 exchanges," said Chen. "My goal is to provide clear information and personalized support for all of our clients and their advisors."

Before joining Legal 1031, Chen worked with internationally recognized law firms on a wide range of real estate transactions, including portfolio financings and compliance matters. She is an active member of the New York Bar and Virginia Bar, further strengthening her ability to serve the Mid-Atlantic region. Chen earned her B.A., cum laude, from New York University and her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is part of CRC Group, one of North America's largest independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today.

