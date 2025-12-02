Legal 1031 Exchange Services Welcomes Brittany A. Schuette as Counsel

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal 1031 Exchange Services, LLC ("Legal 1031"), a leading provider of national qualified intermediary services and a division of Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), is pleased to announce that Brittany A. Schuette, Esq., has joined the company as Counsel. Schuette will assist clients and their advisors in navigating the complexities of forward and reverse IRC §1031 tax-deferred exchanges, offering strategic guidance to help structure compliant transactions.

"Brittany's background in both real estate and tax law, combined with her experience in financial services and tax controversy matters, brings a valuable perspective to our team," said Todd R. Pajonas, Esq., President of Legal 1031. "Her addition strengthens our ability to provide clients with thoughtful, compliant, and efficient exchange solutions."

"I'm thrilled to join Legal 1031 and contribute to a team that prioritizes both experience and client service," said Schuette. "My focus is on helping clients and their advisors navigate complex exchange transactions with confidence and clarity."

"Brittany's legal expertise and hands-on approach make her a trusted resource for investors and their advisors," added Matthew K. Scheriff, CPA, Executive Vice President of Legal 1031. "Her experience with the U.S. Tax Court and her broad understanding of transactional structuring will be a tremendous asset to our clients."

Prior to joining Legal 1031, Schuette practiced at a tax law firm where she advised on tax strategies, business transactions, and tax controversy matters. She is admitted to practice in New York, the U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern, Western, Northern, and Southern Districts of New York. Schuette earned her J.D. from Touro Law School and holds a B.S. from SUNY Farmingdale.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is part of CRC Group, one of North America's largest independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today.

