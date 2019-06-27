Legal Aid Recognizes Groom Law Group for Outstanding Pro Bono Work

On June 20 th , Legal Aid's Executive Director, Eric Angel, presented Ed Meehan , Chair of Groom's Pro Bono Committee, with the award recognizing the firm's commitment to pro bono representation of clients facing a range of issues including benefits and child custody matters on behalf of domestic violence survivors and third-party caregivers. Legal Aid commended Groom on its outsized level of engagement over the past year in handling over a dozen new cases and for having over 30% of Groom lawyers participate in at least one case referred by Legal Aid.

In describing Groom's contributions to Legal Aid's long-standing commitment to persons living in poverty, Legal Aid Managing Attorney, Jodi Feldman, remarked that Groom lawyers "…consistently provide skilled, thoughtful, zealous, and potentially life-changing representation to [their] clients."

"We are truly honored to receive this award and to have the opportunity to partner with Legal Aid to help those most in need," Michael Prame, Managing Principal for Groom, said. "The team here at Groom – attorneys and staff alike – have made the provision of pro bono service a part of our culture."

About the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia

Legal Aid is the oldest and largest general civil legal service program in the District of Columbia. It was created in 1932 with the goal of making justice real – in individual and systemic ways – for persons living in poverty in the District of Columbia. For more than 85 years, Legal Aid lawyers have provided a continuum of legal services to clients in the areas of domestic violence/family, housing, public benefits, and consumer law. In addition to providing direct representation, we also help clients avoid unnecessary legal entanglements through outreach and education, and help them resolve their own disputes with advice and other brief assistance.

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is the premier benefits law firm in the United States, with more than 80 attorneys dedicated solely to the practice of benefits, health and retirement law. For nearly 45 years from its one office strategically located in Washington, D.C., they have maintained a national practice representing a diverse client base of plan sponsors, insurers and retirement services providers, including a number of Fortune 100 companies, state and local government retirement systems, financial institutions and tax-exempt organizations. Groom is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms, Chambers USA and The U.S. Legal 500 as one of the top national employee benefits, executive compensation, and ERISA litigation firms. Additional information can be found at www.groom.com.

